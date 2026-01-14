LACHIE Neale's uncertain future at Brisbane comes as the Lions prepare to fight to hold onto one of their other premiership stars in this year's free agency class.
AFL.com.au can reveal the full list of free agents in 2026, with 103 players qualifying for free agency heading into the season.
Neale, who has given up the Lions' co-captaincy amid his marriage breakdown, is entering the final year of his deal at club, with Brisbane coach Chris Fagan saying last week the club would give its "blessing" for him to depart back to Western Australia to be closer to family at the end of the season if the dual Brownlow medallist chooses.
It comes as clubs prepare huge bids for his two-time flag teammate Zac Bailey, who is in the big four free agents this year, alongside Port Adelaide superstar Zak Butters, Carlton gun Sam Walsh and Gold Coast spearhead Ben King.
Neale is expected to be a restricted free agent, given he is coming into his eighth year at the Lions and would be in the club's top 25 per cent of paid players. The AFL will release the restricted and unrestricted bandings when it officially announces the free agency list around the start of the season.
Melbourne heads into the year with a competition-high nine free agents, including midfielder Tom Sparrow and forward Bayley Fritsch for the first time, while Adelaide, Geelong and Gold Coast have eight free agents each.
Walsh, who has been prepared to wait to get into his contract decision, is Carlton's biggest priority, while Butters is being heavily courted by Victorian clubs, headed by the Western Bulldogs and Geelong, as he mulls his call.
The Power put forward an eight-year offer to Butters last year, which would have been the biggest deal in competition history had he signed, but he will enter his contract year with a huge decision ahead.
Among other key free agents heading into the year are Sydney runner Justin McInerney, Hawthorn key forward Mitch Lewis, Adelaide backman Jordon Butts (who had the Western Bulldogs interest last off-season) and Bulldog defender Buku Khamis (who requested a trade to Carlton last year).
Veterans Patrick Dangerfield, Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio, Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury, Taylor Walker and Tom Liberatore are among the senior stars who also are free agents again this year.
The list also includes players who have been delisted and are now coming out of contract, such as Geelong's George Stevens and Essendon's Liam McMahon, and players who have previously switched clubs as free agents, like Carlton's Zac Williams.
2026 FREE AGENCY LIST
* Player eligible for free agency after being previously delisted
^ Player eligible for free agency after previously changing clubs as a free agent
James Borlase*
Jordon Butts
Mitch Hinge*
Chayce Jones
Rory Laird
Lachie Sholl
Taylor Walker
Tyler Welsh*
Zac Bailey
Darcy Gardiner
Darragh Joyce*
Ryan Lester
Lincoln McCarthy
Lachie Neale
Dayne Zorko
Francis Evans*
Nick Haynes^
Mitch McGovern
Nic Newman
Sam Walsh
Zac Williams^
Jack Crisp
Jeremy Howe
Tim Membrey^*
Scott Pendlebury
Steele Sidebottom
Jade Gresham^
Matt Guelfi
Liam McMahon*
Jaxon Prior*
Will Setterfield*
Bailey Banfield*
Oscar McDonald*
Sam Sturt
Sam Switkowski
Corey Wagner*
Jed Bews
Mark Blicavs
Patrick Dangerfield
Jake Kolodjashnij
Jack Martin*
Mark O'Connor
Rhys Stanley
George Stevens*
Oscar Adams*
Caleb Graham
Nick Holman
Ben Jepson*
Ben King
Max Knobel*
Lachie Weller
Jarrod Witts
Kieren Briggs
Stephen Coniglio
Toby Greene
Jayden Laverde*
Conor Stone*
Jack Gunston
Jarman Impey
Mitch Lewis
Harry Morrison
Tom Campbell^
Kade Chandler
Jai Culley*
Bayley Fritsch
Steven May
Tom McDonald
Jake Melksham
Christian Salem
Tom Sparrow
Aidan Corr^
Luke McDonald
Toby Pink*
Bailey Scott
Zak Butters
Darcy Byrne-Jones
Ollie Wines
Nathan Broad
Tom Lynch
Toby Nankervis
Dion Prestia
Jack Ross
Nick Vlastuin
Ryan Byrnes*
Jack Carroll*
Patrick Said*
Liam Stocker*
Joel Amartey
Harry Cunningham
Joel Hamling*
Jake Lloyd
Justin McInerney
Dane Rampe
Tom Cole
Jamie Cripps
Matthew Flynn^
Bailey Williams
Oskar Baker*
Lachie Bramble*
Ryan Gardner*
Buku Khamis
Tom Liberatore
Rhylee West