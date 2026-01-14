More than 100 players are eligible for free agency in 2026, including some of the biggest names in the game

Sam Walsh, Zak Butters and Lachie Neale. Pictures: AFL Photos

LACHIE Neale's uncertain future at Brisbane comes as the Lions prepare to fight to hold onto one of their other premiership stars in this year's free agency class.

AFL.com.au can reveal the full list of free agents in 2026, with 103 players qualifying for free agency heading into the season.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST OF FREE AGENTS

Neale, who has given up the Lions' co-captaincy amid his marriage breakdown, is entering the final year of his deal at club, with Brisbane coach Chris Fagan saying last week the club would give its "blessing" for him to depart back to Western Australia to be closer to family at the end of the season if the dual Brownlow medallist chooses.

It comes as clubs prepare huge bids for his two-time flag teammate Zac Bailey, who is in the big four free agents this year, alongside Port Adelaide superstar Zak Butters, Carlton gun Sam Walsh and Gold Coast spearhead Ben King.

Neale is expected to be a restricted free agent, given he is coming into his eighth year at the Lions and would be in the club's top 25 per cent of paid players. The AFL will release the restricted and unrestricted bandings when it officially announces the free agency list around the start of the season.

Melbourne heads into the year with a competition-high nine free agents, including midfielder Tom Sparrow and forward Bayley Fritsch for the first time, while Adelaide, Geelong and Gold Coast have eight free agents each.

Walsh, who has been prepared to wait to get into his contract decision, is Carlton's biggest priority, while Butters is being heavily courted by Victorian clubs, headed by the Western Bulldogs and Geelong, as he mulls his call.

The Power put forward an eight-year offer to Butters last year, which would have been the biggest deal in competition history had he signed, but he will enter his contract year with a huge decision ahead.

Zak Butters before Port Adelaide's clash with Carlton in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Among other key free agents heading into the year are Sydney runner Justin McInerney, Hawthorn key forward Mitch Lewis, Adelaide backman Jordon Butts (who had the Western Bulldogs interest last off-season) and Bulldog defender Buku Khamis (who requested a trade to Carlton last year).

Veterans Patrick Dangerfield, Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio, Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury, Taylor Walker and Tom Liberatore are among the senior stars who also are free agents again this year.

The list also includes players who have been delisted and are now coming out of contract, such as Geelong's George Stevens and Essendon's Liam McMahon, and players who have previously switched clubs as free agents, like Carlton's Zac Williams.

2026 FREE AGENCY LIST

* Player eligible for free agency after being previously delisted

^ Player eligible for free agency after previously changing clubs as a free agent

James Borlase*

Jordon Butts

Mitch Hinge*

Chayce Jones

Rory Laird

Lachie Sholl

Taylor Walker

Tyler Welsh*

Zac Bailey

Darcy Gardiner

Darragh Joyce*

Ryan Lester

Lincoln McCarthy

Lachie Neale

Dayne Zorko

Francis Evans*

Nick Haynes^

Mitch McGovern

Nic Newman

Sam Walsh

Zac Williams^

Jack Crisp

Jeremy Howe

Tim Membrey^*

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

Jade Gresham^

Matt Guelfi

Liam McMahon*

Jaxon Prior*

Will Setterfield*

Bailey Banfield*

Oscar McDonald*

Sam Sturt

Sam Switkowski

Corey Wagner*

Jed Bews

Mark Blicavs

Patrick Dangerfield

Jake Kolodjashnij

Jack Martin*

Mark O'Connor

Rhys Stanley

George Stevens*

Oscar Adams*

Caleb Graham

Nick Holman

Ben Jepson*

Ben King

Max Knobel*

Lachie Weller

Jarrod Witts

Kieren Briggs

Stephen Coniglio

Toby Greene

Jayden Laverde*

Conor Stone*

Jack Gunston

Jarman Impey

Mitch Lewis

Harry Morrison

Tom Campbell^

Kade Chandler

Jai Culley*

Bayley Fritsch

Steven May

Tom McDonald

Jake Melksham

Christian Salem

Tom Sparrow

Aidan Corr^

Luke McDonald

Toby Pink*

Bailey Scott

Zak Butters

Darcy Byrne-Jones

Ollie Wines

Nathan Broad

Tom Lynch

Toby Nankervis

Dion Prestia

Jack Ross

Nick Vlastuin

Ryan Byrnes*

Jack Carroll*

Patrick Said*

Liam Stocker*

Joel Amartey

Harry Cunningham

Joel Hamling*

Jake Lloyd

Justin McInerney

Dane Rampe

Tom Cole

Jamie Cripps

Matthew Flynn^

Bailey Williams

Oskar Baker*

Lachie Bramble*

Ryan Gardner*

Buku Khamis

Tom Liberatore

Rhylee West