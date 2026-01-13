The AFL will be shown to the world in a new docuseries on Prime Video

Nat Fyfe (left) and Marcus Bontempelli in Final Siren. Pictures: Supplied

THE EMMY Award-winning team behind the popular Drive to Survive series will take fans behind the curtain of the AFL in a new docuseries to be released next month.

The likes of Marcus Bontempelli and Max Gawn will star in the four-part series Final Siren: Inside the AFL, which will premiere on Prime Video on February 27, just days before the start of the 2026 premiership season.

STATEMENT AFL and Prime Video launch 'Final Siren: Inside the AFL'

Filmed last year, the series follows six clubs in the latter part of the 2025 season; Melbourne, the Western Bulldogs, Greater Western Sydney, Fremantle, Gold Coast and Brisbane, the eventual premiers.

Bontempelli and Gawn feature heavily alongside Toby Greene and Touk Miller, while the behind-the-scenes series also covers the emotional final stages of Nat Fyfe's decorated career, and also goes on the journey with Dayne Zorko and Cam Rayner as the Lions surged to back-to-back premierships.

The end of Nat Fyfe's AFL career in Final Siren. Picture: Supplied

The series is produced by Box To Box Films, the team behind Drive to Survive, which has contributed to a surge in popularity of Formula 1 in recent years, while they have also produced Faceoff: Inside the NHL.

Prime Video's global reach means Final Siren: Inside the AFL will be able to be viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"While Aussie Rules football is deeply rooted in Australia, the emotions at the centre of this series are universal - ambition, pressure, identity, and the personal cost of competing at the highest level," Hillary Olsen, Executive Producer of Box To Box, said.

"With unprecedented access and a character-first lens, the series thrusts viewers into the intensity of the game, capturing high-stakes moments on and off the field that resonate with audiences around the world."

Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene in Final Siren. Picture: Supplied

All four episodes will be available to stream at once on Prime Video from Friday, February 27. The new AFL season will begin the following Thursday, March 5.

"The docuseries presents a wonderful opportunity to connect new and long-time fans from around the world through incredible access to some of our game's biggest stars and capturing everything we love about Australian Rules Football," Bec Haagsma, AFL Executive General Manager Customer, Commercial and Technology, said.

"Final Siren is an important asset as the AFL continues to grow its reach, connecting more people with our game both here in Australia and internationally, and like many I can't wait to watch the series on Amazon Prime Video."