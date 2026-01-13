Mitch Georgiades on how the Power are transitioning to life under new coach Josh Carr

Josh Carr before Port Adelaide's clash with Geelong in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide players are still "gelling" with new coach Josh Carr and his staff after the end of Ken Hinkley's 13-year reign.

The 2026 season will be Carr's first in the senior coach role, and Power forward Mitch Georgiades said despite the year-long transition period, the players were still getting used to the new voice.

"It’s obviously different, they’re different personalities, and the way they go about things," Georgiades said of Carr and Hinkley on Tuesday.

"Obviously, we love Ken [Hinkley] and what he brought. The freshness of Josh [Carr] and the new staff, we're still obviously gelling, and the excitement of the whole pre-season is to learn and meet everyone.

"So the way it's going, there are certainly different changes with training and the way the schedule happens, but it's really exciting as well."

Mitch Georgiades during the round 24 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Another new figure is incoming forwards coach Darren Reeves, who has replaced club great Chad Cornes.

"'Reeva' (Reeves) is good. Obviously, he’s slightly different to Chad (who we had) last year. And he brings, obviously, a wealth of knowledge from Glenelg last year," Georgiades said.

"And there's a lot of emphasis on building some connection as a forward line group. Again, we're all pretty new as a group together, so certainly, a lot of excitement there."