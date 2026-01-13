Essendon reached out to Justin Rodski about returning to the club

Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski. Picture: LinkedIn

ESSENDON’S process to land a new chief executive is continuing after Melbourne Storm boss Justin Rodski turned down the Bombers’ interest.

Craig Vozzo announced his resignation from the Bombers in December after three years with the club, with new president Andrew Welsh leading Essendon's chase for a replacement.

AFL.com.au understands Rodski, who has been CEO of the successful NRL club for the past five seasons, was a top target for the Bombers but won’t be going back to the club where he was formerly an executive.

Before joining the Storm, Rodski had been at the Bombers for a decade, where he was the chief commercial and customer officer, having had a background in media. However Rodski will be staying at the Storm after the Bombers' attempt to lure him back.

Justin Rodski during his time at Essendon. Picture: Essendon FC

The Bombers are continuing their process to appoint a new boss in coming weeks.

Travis Auld has also been sounded out in his interest for the job, but the ex-AFL executive and former Gold Coast CEO will be remaining in his role as the boss of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

Auld spent more than 20 years in football, with 10 years at League headquarters as a member of the executive after he was the Suns' inaugural boss.

Before that, he had been on Essendon's executive under former Bombers' CEO Peter Jackson.

Essendon's chief operating officer Nick Ryan has been the club's acting CEO in recent weeks after Vozzo moved back to South Australia for family and personal reasons.

Essendon CEO Craig Vozzo. Picture: Essendon FC

Welsh has been a hands-on figure at the club since taking on the presidency in September after being groomed to be Dave Barham's successor.

The Bombers will be the fourth club in the past 12 months to change CEO; Brisbane lost Greg Swann to the AFL and replaced him with Sam Graham, Sydney saw Tom Harley depart to be the chief operating officer at the AFL and then appointed Matthew Pavlich as his successor, and Melbourne's long process to replace Gary Pert saw Paul Guerra given the position.