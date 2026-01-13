Pat Voss says Mason Cox has made an encouraging early impression at Fremantle

Mason Cox at Fremantle training on November 24, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

MASON Cox's early days at Fremantle have impressed forward Pat Voss, with the Dockers recruit quickly finding his feet at his new club.

The former Collingwood big man showed encouraging signs in Monday's match sim, playing purely as a forward and finishing with two goals as he continues to settle into the Dockers' system.

Voss said the 34-year-old had brought valuable experience to Freo's side as it looks to push deep into September this season.

"He's loud, good to play with, brings energy, he's obviously played a lot of football, a lot of time in the system, but he's adjusting to our new system," Voss said.

"He wants to learn, he's asking questions, he's good for our young guys. He's been unbelievable for our group, he kicks his snags, he gets up and about, so he's been great so far.

"I love playing with him in the forward line. I'm not sure how much time he's going to spend down there or what the balance would look like for him in the ruck and forward, but he's been awesome so far."

Cox adds further depth to the Dockers' already well-stocked tall brigade, which includes Voss, Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss, Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson.

Jeremy Sharp, Patrick Voss, Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss sing the team song after Fremantle's win over North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Voss said he welcomed the competition the 211cm big man's arrival has added to the group, saying pressure for spots can only be a positive.

"One hundred per cent I think pressure is a great thing. I think the more we can have pressure coming up, (it) pushes us," he said.

"It's great competition and pushes us out in training.

"We've got some gun rucks, so who knows what it's going to look like. Coxy, as he showed today, he can play forward also, which is awesome.

"(It's) another string to our bow, so who knows what the mix will look like come round one."

Cox, the first American to become a regular AFL player, was delisted by Collingwood at the end of last season after 139 games.

Mason Cox celebrates a goal during the Round 21 match between Collingwood and Carlton at The Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

However, the Dockers threw him a lifeline, offering him to a two-year deal during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

A former college basketballer, Cox was signed by the Magpies as an international rookie in 2014 after impressing at two combines - one in Los Angeles, and the second in Australia.

Meanwhile, Voss says he feels like he's in the best shape of his life on the back of a breakout 2025 season.

He credits a strong off-season and changes within the club's strength and conditioning program for his improved physical condition heading into his third season in the west.

"We've had new a new head of strength come in, and he's been awesome for all the boys and pushing us, and he's been really beneficial for me," Voss said.

"I've had a fairly uninterrupted off-season and start to my pre-season.

"That's the main thing for most of the boys. If you can stay injury-free, you're going to naturally with the work the S&C (strength and conditioning) guys do, it's inevitable that you're going to get fitter and stronger and prepare yourself really well for the season.

"I feel just about as fit as I've ever been. I’ve implemented some things that I know have worked for me and my body over the course of last year ... but come round one, I'll be in the best shape of my life."