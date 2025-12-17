Check out the new jumper numbers at your club for 2026

New jumper numbers (clockwise L-R): Willem Duursma, Sam Lalor and Dustin Martin, Charlie Curnow, and Harry and Peter Dean. Pictues: Supplied

WITH the arrival of new recruits and the departure of some of their stars, clubs have begun confirming their updated guernsey numbers for the 2026 campaign.

Former No.1 pick Sam Lalor will wear the iconic No.4 guernsey for Richmond in his second season, a number made famous by superstar Dustin Martin, while Port Adelaide has opted to leave club great Travis Boak's No.10 jumper vacant for 2026, as has Fremantle with dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe's No.7.

Family legacies continue across the League. Carlton father-son recruit Harry Dean will wear No.35, the jumper his dad Peter made his own across 15 seasons. At Melbourne, Kalani White takes on No.34, the same number worn by his father Jeff, while third-generation Bulldog Will Darcy will begin his career in No.15 - the guernsey his late grandfather David wore. Rising Hawk Calsher Dear will move into the No.13 jumper previously held by his late father Paul, who won the 1991 Norm Smith Medal.

Will Darcy will wear the No.15 after being taken by the Western Bulldogs in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

Other Hawthorn changes include Nick Watson inheriting the No.5 guernsey previously worn by Geelong-bound James Worpel as well as coach Sam Mitchell, while Connor Macdonald moves into No.9.

The Demons have wasted no time filling the jumpers of their departed superstars, with Xavier Lindsay and Jai Culley moving into the numbers 5 and 13, respectively, previously worn by Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver.

Petracca will don the No.3 guernsey in his first season at the Suns, while Oliver is set to wear No.10 at the Giants.

The Cats' top draftees have inherited some famous numbers, with Harley Barker to wear No.26 and Hunter Holmes to wear No.22, recently vacated by premiership greats Tom Hawkins and Mitch Duncan.

Hunter Holmes will wear the No.22 after being taken by Geelong in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: Geelong FC

Two-time Coleman Medallist Charlie Curnow will pull on No.35 at the Swans, while No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma will, fittingly, wear the No.1 guernsey in his first season at West Coast.

Check out all the new numbers from across the League below.

4. Callum Ah Chee, 5. Sid Draper, 21. Hugh Bond, 26. Mitchell Marsh, 33. Indy Cotton, 34. Archie Ludowyke, 36. Finnbar Maley

Seven Crows will don new digits in 2026, with second-year midfielder Sid Draper shifting into the No.5 vacated by the recently retired Matt Crouch.

New recruit Callum Ah Chee will wear the same No.4 he wore at Brisbane, while fellow recruits Indy Cotton and Finnbar Maley take on the No.33 and No.36, respectively.

First round draft pick Mitchell Marsh will wear No.26 and Archie Ludowyke will wear No.34, which was vacated by Draper.

Defender Hugh Bond moves from No.40 to No.21.

TBC

12. Ben Ainsworth, 14. Ollie Florent, 15. Billy Wilson, 19. Will Hayward, 25. Liam Reidy, 30. Jack Ison, 31. Campbell Chesser, 35. Harry Dean, 39. Talor Byrne

Father-son recruit Harry Dean will continue his family legacy at the Blues by donning the No.35 jumper which his dad, Peter, wore for 15 seasons.

Previously worn by Billy Wilson (who has changed numbers for 2026), Dean's immediate reaction to the news was "how good … that's unreal."

Wilson will move to the No.15 guernsey, filling the vacancy left by former Carlton captain Sam Docherty.

Draftees Jack Ison (No.30) and Talor Byrne (No.39) and recruits Ben Ainsworth (12), Ollie Florent (14), Will Hayward (19), Liam Reidy (25) and Campbell Chesser (31) have also been given their respective numbers for 2026.

18. Tyan Prindable, 32. Sam Swadling, 34. Jack Buller, 37. Zac McCarthy, 40. Noah Howes, 41. Angus Anderson, 43. Jai Saxena

The Pies' first pick in this year's draft, Tyan Prindable, will wear the No.18 in his debut season at the club, while fellow draftees Sam Swadling (32), Zac McCarthy (37), Angus Anderson (41) and Jai Saxena (43) have also been allocated their 2026 jumper numbers.

Swadling assumes the No.32 from recently retired premiership player Will Hoskin-Elliott, McCarthy takes over the No.37 from Oleg Markov, while Anderson takes the No.41 over from Brody Mihocek, who switched to the Demons in the trade period.

Meanwhile, new Magpie Jack Buller will wear the No.34 after crossing from Sydney, 2025 mid-season draftee Noah Howes has made the move from No.47 to 40, which was worn by Ash Johnson for the last four seasons.

2. Jacob Farrow, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 9. Sullivan Robey, 15. Dyson Sharp, 17. Vigo Visentini, 29. Max Kondogiannis, 33. Hussien El Achkar

After joining the Bombers during the trade period, ex-Sun Brayden Fiorini will wear the No.8 guernsey at his new club.

After the retirement of mentor and veteran Todd Goldstein, young ruck Vigo Visentini will take over the No.17 guernsey.

Draftees Jacob Farrow (2), Sullivan Robey (9), Dyson Sharp (15), Max Kondogiannis (29) and Hussien El Achkar (33) have also inherited their playing numbers for their first season at The Hanger.

10. Shai Bolton, 11. Tobyn Murray, 15. Adam Sweid, 17. Judd McVee, 18. Mason Cox, 19. Leon Kickett, 27. Toby Whan, 40. Luke Ryda

Michael Walters will hand the No.10 jumper to Shai Bolton for the 2026 season. Picture: Fremantle FC

Retiring club great Michael Walters has handed his No.10 jumper to close friend Shai Bolton, with the Dockers' first selection in the Telstra AFL Draft, Adam Sweid, taking over Bolton's No.15.

Fellow draftees Tobyn Murray (No.11), Leon Kickett (No.19), Toby Whan (No.27) and Luke Ryda (No.40) have also been allocated their numbers.

Meanwhile, ex-Demons recruit Judd McVee takes No.17 while SSP signing Mason Cox will wear No.18.

22. Hunter Holmes, 25. Jesse Mellor, 26. Harley Barker, 27. Nick Driscoll, 29. James Worpel

Geelong's top selection in this year's draft, Harley Barker, will wear the famous No.26, which was not worn last year after the retirement of Tom Hawkins in 2024. Hawkins' father 'Jumping Jack' Hawkins also wore the No.26 in his playing days.

Hunter Holmes, brother of Cats star Max, will wear the No.22 next year, recently vacated by retiring premiership star Mitch Duncan after a 16-year career at GMHBA Stadium.

Meanwhile, Geelong NGA product Jesse Mellor will wear No.25, fellow rookie Nick Driscoll will be No.27, and free agency pick-up James Worpel will wear the No.29.

It's the first time in 15 years that the No.29 guernsey has changed hands after club great Cam Guthrie's departure at the end of 2025.

3. Christian Petracca, 8. Leo Lombard, 9. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 23. Ned Moyle, 30. Dylan Patterson, 32. Zeke Uwland, 35. Jai Murray, 38. Beau Addinsall, 41. Avery Thomas, 43. Koby Coulson

Boom recruit Christian Petracca will don the No.3 guernsey in his first season at the Suns, while former top draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will wear No.9 - a number made famous by Gary Ablett jnr throughout his seven seasons at the club.

No.2 draft pick and top Academy product Zeke Uwland will take over the No.32 guernsey from his older brother Bodhi, who has made the switch to the No.6.

Other Suns to switch numbers ahead of the 2026 season are Leo Lombard, who moves into the No.8 guernsey after playing in No.30 throughout his inaugural AFL season, while ruck Ned Moyle will wear No.23 in 2026.

Draftees Dylan Patterson (30), Jai Murray (35), Beau Addinsall (38), Avery Thomas (41) and Koby Coulson (43) have also received their 2026 jumper numbers.

10. Clayton Oliver, 25. Jayden Laverde, 34. Oskar Taylor, 43. Riley Hamilton, 45. Finn Davis

Former Demon Clayton Oliver has been given the No.10 guernsey after crossing to the Giants during the trade period, while ex-Bomber Jayden Laverde will don the No.25 left vacant by retiree Lachlan Keeffe.

The Giants' latest crop of draftees have also received their new jumper numbers, with Oskar Taylor to wear No.34, Finn Davis No.45 and Giants academy product Riley Hamilton the No.43.

5. Nick Watson, 8. Dylan Moore, 9. Connor Macdonald, 13. Calsher Dear, 22. Cameron Nairn, 29. Aidan Schubert, 31. Matt LeRay, 34. Jack Dalton, 35. Ollie Greeves

"It's just another way for me to connect to Dad and feel closer to him"



Grab the tissues as Calsher talks about how speical the number 13 is 🤎💛 pic.twitter.com/cuQfnUL7bi — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 9, 2025

Rising forward Calsher Dear will carry on his late father Paul's legacy at the Hawks by wearing the No.13 jumper in 2026 and beyond. The significance of the move is not lost on the 20-year-old, who played just nine games this year due to injury, saying it's a way to "feel closer to him".

Dylan Moore, who previously wore No.13, will move to No.8, while exciting small forward Nick Watson takes on the No.5 previously held by James Worpel, and Connor Macdonald has moved to No.9.

Draftees Cameron Nairn (No.22), Aidan Schubert (No.29), Matt LeRay (No.31), Jack Dalton (No.34) and Ollie Greeves (No.35) have also been allocated their numbers.

4. Harvey Langford, 5. Xavier Lindsay, 9. Jack Steele, 13. Jai Culley, 14. Changkuoth Jiath, 19. Xavier Taylor, 20. Thomas Matthews, 27. Max Heath, 28. Brody Mihocek, 33. Latrelle Pickett, 34. Kalani White, 38. Oscar Berry, 40. Riley Onley

The Demons' newest recruits have received their guernsey numbers, with a blend of draftees, rookies and established players set to don new digits in 2026.

Young gun Harvey Langford moves into the No.4 (formerly worn by Judd McVee) after wearing 19 in his debut season, while fellow young star Xavier Lindsay (formerly No.20) takes over the No.5 jumper after the departure of Norm Smith Medallist Christian Petracca.

Jai Culley has moved into the No.13 guernsey, previously worn by Clayton Oliver, ex-Saint Jack Steele will wear No.9 and Latrelle Pickett steps into the No.33 - the number made famous by Demon champion Jeff Farmer.

Father-son recruit Kalani White will wear No.34 - the same number his dad, club great Jeff White, made iconic.

Recruits Changkuoth Jiath (14), Max Heath (27), Brody Mihocek (28), Category B rookie Oscar Berry (38) and new draftees Xavier Taylor (19), Thomas Matthews (20) and Riley Onley (40) have also locked in their guernseys.

1. Lachy Dovaston, 13. Charlie Spargo, 23. Blake Thredgold, 27. Jack Darling, 28. Hugo Mikunda

First-round pick Lachy Dovaston will wear the No.1 guernsey in his debut year at North Melbourne.

Fellow draftees Blake Thredgold (No.23) and Hugo Mikunda (No.28) have also been given their numbers ahead of their debut season.

Former Demon Charlie Spargo will wear the No.13 after crossing over from Melbourne, while veteran forward Jack Darling has shifted from No.28 to No.27 ahead of his second season at Arden Street, returning to the number he wore through 298 games at West Coast.

3. Jackson Mead, 11. Christian Moraes, 15. Jacob Wehr, 23. Will Brodie, 26. Tom Cochrane, 31. Ewan Mackinlay, 32. Harrison Ramm, 44. Corey Durdin

Port Adelaide has opted to leave retired club great Travis Boak's No.10 guernsey vacant for the 2026 season.

Boak, the Power's games-record holder with 387 games, wore the No.10 on his back for 13 of his 19 seasons, only replacing it with the No.1 during his six seasons of captaincy.

Several Port Adelaide players will wear new jumper numbers in 2026, while three fresh faces have chosen their respective numbers at their new club.

Former Giant Jacob Wehr will wear No.15, Carlton recruit Corey Durdin will wear the No.44, ex-Docker Will Brodie will take No.23, and second-year player Tom Cochrane will take his dad Stuart's old No.26

4. Sam Lalor, 6. Sam Banks, 8. Jonty Faull, 10. Taj Hotton, 11. Luke Trainor, 43. Liam Fawcett

Young gun Sam Lalor will inherit the iconic No.4 guernsey most recently worn by Dustin Martin.

With comparisons throughout his junior career to the Tigers great, Lalor moves from the No.22 he wore in his first season at the club.

Martin, a three-time premiership hero, triple Norm Smith medallist and Brownlow winner, presented Lalor with the jumper.

"There is some great (number four) history within the club. I wore it as a kid growing up and cannot wait to wear it for the first time," Lalor said.

"I look up to him (Martin) a lot, obviously try to base my game off him a fair bit, and he had such an impact at Richmond.

"Hopefully, I can try and play a bit like him, and yeah, he is one of the players I looked at growing up. So, it is a massive honour to wear his number."

Sam Banks (6), Taj Hotton (10) and Luke Trainor (11) also received new numbers, while Jonty Faull takes on the No.8 worn by Richmond royalty in Dick Clay, Michael Roach and Jack Riewoldt.

3. Jack Silvagni, 9. Sam Flanders, 21. Tom De Koning, 31. Liam Ryan, 36. Charlie Banfield, 37. Kye Fincher

Prized recruits Tom De Koning (No.21), Sam Flanders (No.9), Jack Silvagni (No.3) and Liam Ryan (No.31) will all wear different numbers from their previous clubs as they pull on the red, white and black for the first time in 2026.

Charlie Banfield, the son of West Coast premiership player Drew, will don the No.36 guernsey, while Saints Academy graduate Kye Fincher will wear No.37.

9. Jesse Dattoli, 10. Malcolm Rosas jnr, 13. Jai Serong, 18. Jevan Phillipou, 25. Billy Cootee, 31. Max King, 32. Harry Kyle, 35. Charlie Curnow, 39. Liam Hetherton, 42. Noah Chamberlain

Sydney recruits with their new jumper numbers for season 2026 (L-R): Liam Hetherton, Max King, Jai Serong, Billy Cootee, Charlie Curnow, Harry Kyle, Jevan Phillipou, Noah Chamberlain and Malcolm Rosas jnr. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Two-time Coleman Medlalist Charlie Curnow will wear No.35 next season - the same number worn by his brother Ed during his career at Carlton - while fellow recruits Malcolm Rosas jnr and Jai Serong will wear 13 and 10, respectively.

Sydney Academy products Harry Kyle (32), Max King (31) and Noah Chamberlain (42) have also been given their playing numbers for 2026.

Draftee Jevan Phillipou will wear the No.18 guernsey, which has been vacated by Jesse Dattoli who has taken over the No.9, previously worn by Will Hayward.

Billy Cootee (25) and Liam Hetherton (39) round out the new recruits.

Sydney recruit Charlie Curnow after being given the No.35 jumper for season 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

1. Willem Duursma, 4. Brandon Starcevich, 5. Josh Lindsay, 12. Sam Allen, 20. Tylar Young, 21. Cooper Duff-Tytler, 36. Tylah Williams, 39. Fred Rodriguez, 40. Deven Robertson, 45. Finlay Macrae, 48. Harry Schoenberg

No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma will wear the No.1 guernsey in his first season at West Coast, while fellow top pick Cooper Duff-Tytler will don the No.21.

The Eagles' other draftees have also been given their jumper numbers ahead of the 2026 season, with Josh Lindsay to wear No.5, Sam Allen (12), Tylah Williams (36) and rookie Fred Rodriguez (39).

Having crossed to the Eagles as a free agent, Lions premiership defender Brandon Starcevich will wear the No.4, with ex-Tiger Tylar Young to be No.20.

After signing on the opening day of the pre-season supplemental selection period, Deven Robertson (40), Finlay Macrae (45) and Harry Schoenberg (48) have also been given their respective numbers at their new club.

2. Lachlan Carmichael, 15. Will Darcy, 19. Connor Budarick, 25. Louis Emmett

Third-generation Bulldog Will Darcy will wear the No.15 in his first season - the same guernsey his late grandfather David wore across his 133 games for the club.

Recruit Connor Budarick has taken the No.19 after joining the Dogs from Gold Coast, while draftee Lachlan Carmichael will start his career in the No.2 and Louis Emmett will wear the No.25.