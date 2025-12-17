Jack Watkins after being taken by Port Adelaide in the 2025 rookie draft. Picture: Matt Sampson

WHEN it comes to chasing your AFL dream, no doesn't always mean no. It might today, but it might not tomorrow.

Jack Watkins lived that experience at Port Adelaide this year. He dusted himself off after being overlooked not once but twice in the space of six months. First in the pre-season, then before the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

But by season's end, the no from the Power had become a yes.

Watkins trialled for a rookie contract last summer, fighting for the final spot on the list during the pre-season supplemental selection period, but Port Adelaide went with Josh Lai. They'd spotted him playing for Cheltenham in the Southern Football League and went with the teenager with the higher ceiling.

That decision drove Watkins all winter. At 25, the 176cm midfielder had made the decision to spend 2025 playing in South Australia when he moved over for the initial trial before Christmas.

By then, Watkins had become one of the premier midfielders in the VFL, winning back-to-back best and fairest awards with North Melbourne's reserves in the two years he captained the team in 2023 and 2024.

Jack Watkins during the 2023 VFL VFLW season launch at Ikon Park on March 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Rather than spit the dummy when it didn't go his way in February, Watkins put his head down with the Port Adelaide Magpies, earned selection for the SANFL against the WAFL in May, won the best and fairest and finished equal seventh in the Magarey Medal.

Finally, Port Adelaide rewarded him in November when they selected him at pick No.4 in the Rookie Draft. They didn't make him wait all off-season for an answer. They told him at the end of the season, as the winds of change swept through Port Adelaide, marking the beginning of the Josh Carr era.

National Recruiting Manager Geoff Parker speaks on our draft strategy, rookie selection Jack Watkins and looking to the future 🗣️



📝 https://t.co/Ju0Q1ULlPO pic.twitter.com/p2iqCQbGX4 — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 21, 2025

"It was actually pretty hard (to overcome the SSP disappointment). You think if not now, why would they ever in the future? That was tough," Watkins told AFL.com.au.

"I just tried to play my best footy and see if any other clubs were interested. I wasn't really thinking it would happen at Port after auditioning and not getting the spot. Either way I was going to play the best I could in the SANFL.

"You do lose a little bit of hope every year that goes by. You get to 20, 21, 22 you think, 'Oh I'm still young'. Then at 24 you think shit I just missed out on that one, don't think another opportunity like that will come again. I did think it was a long shot after that. I just went into the year that I was going to play as well as I could. It worked out."

Jack Watkins shares a laugh with teammates during a VFL State Team training session at Arden Street Ground on April 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Missing out mid-season hurt as much as the pre-season. Port Adelaide went from having one pick to three late. They stayed local, selecting three players out of the SANFL – Harrison Ramm from Glenelg, Ewan Mackinlay from North Adelaide and Mani Liddy from Central District – but couldn't find room for Watkins.

"That stung for a bit," Watkins said. "I found out they weren't taking me when they had only one pick, but then they had three and I thought I must be a fair way off it at that stage. I was pretty annoyed, but then I knew it wasn't going to help me staying annoyed, so I got over and tried to catch the eye of another club. I used it (as motivation)."

Watkins moved in with close mate Zak Butters when he trialled last pre-season. They both grew up in Darley, played junior cricket and football together, and went through the Western Jets. Having one of the best players in the game in his corner helped him take the next step with his football this year.

"It made the move pretty easy and that's why I was staying either way for the year," he said. "I lived with him for a bit. He has been really good for my footy; he is a bit of a beast at training, just doesn't take no for an answer at anything in life."

Zak Butters before Port Adelaide's clash with Carlton in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Butters' free agency call will hover above Port Adelaide in 2026 until he makes his decision. Adding Watkins to the list helps the Power retain the now three-time John Cahill Medallist. Watkins understands the narrative, but believes he has earned the contract and will prove that next year.

"It was annoying me for a bit, but I'd have to be pretty naïve to think it didn't help," he said. "It obviously helped the cause, but I still think I can play AFL footy, so I don't really care. I get my shot. Yeah, he probably did help me, so you can't really be annoyed at that."

After three years of sustained excellence at state league level – and many more years dreaming of this opportunity – Watkins is confident he can feature under Carr in 2026. Liddy stepped out of the SANFL and played nine games late last season. Ramm and Mackinlay both debuted in round 24. Why can't he do the same?

"I personally think I can," he said. "I haven't played AFL yet, but I have the belief I can play at that level. There are a lot of boys that come in pretty late and play heaps of games and play well. I'll try and get that first game first and play well from there."

Now Watkins has his shot after turning a 'no' into the 'yes' he'd been chasing for years.