Star Sam Walsh is in talks over a seven-year contract extension with the Blues

Sam Walsh in action during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON is in discussions with Sam Walsh on a seven-year contract extension as the gun midfielder gets closer to his free agency call.

Walsh is the Blues' biggest contract priority this season, with the 25-year-old entering the year as one of the most sought-after free agents in the competition.

TRADE HUB

However, AFL.com.au can reveal talks have quickly picked up pace ahead of the season, with the Blues hopeful of securing his signature before their campaign kicks off next month.

Rival clubs have found it hard to get into the conversation for Walsh this off-season with his strong priority to remain at the Blues.

A seven-year deal would take Walsh through to the end of the 2033 season when he is 33, with discussions underway on the mega extension that would be Carlton's most lucrative deal in club history.

Geelong, St Kilda, Adelaide and Hawthorn were among the clubs to flag interest in Walsh last year as a pre-agent, with the Cats having the former Geelong Falcons product strongly on their radar.

Learn More 02:08

The 2018 No.1 draft pick signed his last contract – a four-year deal to the end of 2026 – in February ahead of the 2022 season.

Walsh has had injury disruptions in recent pre-seasons but returned to some of his best form at the back end of the 2025 campaign and is seen as a future skipper of the Blues.

The 2019 Telstra AFL Rising Star winner was an All-Australian and best-and-fairest winner in 2021, and was the player of the finals series in 2023 when Carlton reached the preliminary final.

The 133-gamer is one of the big names at the top of the free agency pack, alongside Zak Butters, Zac Bailey and Ben King.