Jeremy Cameron is racing the clock to be fit in time for Opening Round after suffering an injury at training

Jeremy Cameron after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Jeremy Cameron is racing the clock to be fit for the Opening Round trip the Gold Coast due to a quad strain.

The reigning Coleman medallist is understood to have suffered the injury at training on Monday after being ruled out of the return of AAMI AFL Origin over the weekend.

Cameron has been recovering from the badly broken arm he sustained just before half-time in last year’s Grand Final loss to Brisbane.

The 32-year-old was pushing to play for Victoria after being picked in December but ran out of time to prove his fitness.

Jeremy Cameron is injured during the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Cameron hasn’t started full contact training just yet and will be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks after scans revealed a quad strain earlier this week.

Geelong is yet to rule him out of the trip to face the Suns on March 6 and hope Cameron will be available for some minutes against Carlton in the AAMI Community Series.

Cameron booted a career high 88 goals in 2025 to win his second Coleman Medal.

The former Greater Western Sydney key forward was named All-Australian captain for the first time after earning his fifth blazer.

Cameron played all 26 games last year after 24 in 2024, 20 in 2023 and 24 in the premiership year in 2022, and is now 20 off 300 games in the AFL.

Geelong will play Hawthorn in match simulation at the Kennedy Community Centre next Monday afternoon ahead of the practice match at Ikon Park on February 25.