Jeremy Cameron has been ruled out of AAMI AFL Origin due to an injury sustained during September's Grand Final

Jeremy Cameron poses for a photo during an AAMI Origin photo opportunity on December 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG champion Jeremy Cameron has been officially withdrawn from the Victorian squad for Saturday's AAMI AFL Origin clash.

The key forward is only in the early stages of return to full contact training following the broken arm he suffered in September's Grand Final.

As reported by AFL.com.au, Cameron will be replaced by Gold Coast spearhead Ben King, taking the Suns' representatives in the Origin clash to five players across the two squads.

Jeremy Cameron has been ruled out of AFL Origin.



Fair depth to bring in Ben King as replacement. Career-high 71 goals last year. @AFLcomau https://t.co/VoRehRDHom — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 8, 2026

"While I’ve done the majority of pre-season, I only started full contact training last week," Cameron said on Monday.

"Ideally with another week I’d be able to get the needed contact sessions under my belt to play in a match of this intensity.

"I’m disappointed I won’t be running out in the Big V this year, I know the boys will do Victoria proud and I hope to get the opportunity to play in the future."

King said he was thrilled to get the late call-up, joining Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Sam Collins as Suns in the Victorian side, with Wil Powell playing for Western Australia.

Ben King during the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"You never want to come in off the back of someone else withdrawing, but I’m extremely proud and excited to get into camp and have the chance to wear the Big V and play with and against some of the best players on Saturday," King said.

Geelong play a match simulation with Hawthorn on Monday, just two days after the Origin match, meaning it's unlikely Cameron will line up against the Hawks.