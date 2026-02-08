Max King's availability for Opening Round is under a cloud after suffering yet another injury

Max King poses for a photo during St Kilda's team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX KING is facing yet another delayed start to the season after suffering a calf injury, which is expected to sideline the St Kilda spearhead for two to three weeks.

King, who missed all of 2025 with knee issues, suffered the low-grade injury while integrating back into main training.

The 25-year-old underwent a knee procedure in mid-December, delaying his return to full training until late January.

"Max has put together a solid block of work this pre-season and it is disappointing for him to face this setback albeit on the lower end of the scale," St Kilda's footy boss Lenny Hayes said.

"However, we remain optimistic and will do everything we can to support Max and have him back in full training as soon as possible."

Max King after the round 14 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at The Gabba, June 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda faces Collingwood on Sunday, March 8 as part of Opening Round, with the new injury casting a shadow over King's availability.

The Saints re-signed King to a six-year deal in 2024, taking him to 2032.

King played 12 games in 2024 after suffering a knee injury mid-season, and 11 in 2023 after a pre-season shoulder reconstruction.