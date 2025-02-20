Power locks in young ruck after Vic rivals' interest at end of 2024

Dante Visentini in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's developing ruckman Dante Visentini has signed on for two more years with the Power.

Visentini, who has attracted rival interest from clubs attempting to lure him back home to Victoria, has agreed to an extension that will tie him to the club until the end of 2027.

That will be the end of his sixth season with the Power.

The 22-year-old has played six games for Port over the past two seasons, but looks set for more senior time this year as he looks to battle for the No.1 ruck spot at the Power.

His athleticism and physicality has stood out as a developing big man and he has overcome off-season knee surgery.

The Sandringham Dragons product has caught the eye as a developing ruck talent and has had rival clubs enquire about him as they search the competition for ruck options, but Visentini will be remaining at Alberton Oval for another two seasons.

Port has a couple of major signatures it will be chasing this year, including emerging gun Miles Bergman and free agent Kane Farrell.