Michael Walters will lead a star-studded line-up against his Fremantle teammates in next Saturday's pre-season clash

Michael Walters poses for a photo in the 2025 Indigenous All-Stars playing guernsey. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE veteran Michael Walters will captain the Toyota AFL Indigenous All-Stars team against his own Dockers teammates in the pre-season exhibition clash on Saturday, February 15.

Walters will be supported by experienced All-Stars teammates Charlie Cameron (Brisbane), Bradley Hill (St Kilda) and Jarman Impey (Hawthorn) in the leadership group.

Hill and Impey are the only two players from the most recent Indigenous All-Stars team, which beat West Coast in 2015, to return for the 2025 clash.

Key defender Steven May played in the 2013 Indigenous All-Stars team against Richmond, and has been picked again to face Fremantle.

Walters would have been an automatic selection in the game played 10 years ago, but a minor hamstring issue prompted him to sit it out.

The 33-year-old is heading into his 17th AFL season and is among the game's most respected leaders, having played 239 games for Fremantle and kicked 365 goals.

Premiership Lion Cameron, with 229 games and 404 goals under his belt, will provide leadership in the forward line while Hill (255 games, 103 goals and three premierships) and Impey (197 games) will bring their experience to the midfield and defensive groups, respectively.

As previously announced, North Melbourne assistant coach Xavier Clarke will coach the team, with assistants Chance Bateman, Jarrod Lienert, Roger Hayden and Jason Williams.

The Indigenous All-Stars will be back in action for the first time since 2015 when they take on Fremantle in an exhibition game at Optus Stadium on February 15 as part of the pre-season fixture.

Some of the other names already selected for this year's Indigenous All-Stars squad include Walters' Fremantle teammates Alex Pearce and Shai Bolton, Lions forward Callum Ah Chee, West Coast's Liam Ryan, Magpie Bobby Hill, Demons forward Kysaiah Pickett and Adelaide star Izak Rankine.

Tickets are on sale now and prices start at $10 for a junior under 15, and $35 for an adult, with family tickets (two adults and two juniors) only $70, allowing juniors to attend for free.

The 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All-Stars match will take place on Saturday, February 15 at Optus Stadium in Perth, with the Indigenous All-Stars taking on Fremantle as part of the AFL pre-season fixture.

Indigenous All-Stars Squad

Callum Ah Chee – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Karl Amon - Noonuccal

Shai Bolton - Minang and Wilman

Jase Burgoyne – Kokatha, Larrakia, Warai

Charlie Cameron – Waanyi and Lardil

Jeremy Finlayson - Yorta Yorta

Jade Gresham - Yorta Yorta

Bobby Hill – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill – Wilmen, Noongar

Jason Horne-Francis - Wardaman

Lawson Humphries - Nyul Nyul, Oomiday, Worrora

Jarman Impey - Yorta Yorta

Joel Jeffrey – Kukatj, Wulwulam

Ash Johnson – Jaru, Kija

Liam Jones – Kija*

Tim Kelly – Noongar, Wongi, Yamatji

Coen Livingstone – Balardong, Noongar

Ben Long – Anmatjerre

Steven May - Larrakia

Jesse Motlop - Larrakia

Alex Pearce - Palawa

Kysaiah Pickett – Yamatji, Noongar

Willie Rioli – Tiwi

Maurice Rioli - Tiwi

Liam Ryan – Yamatji

Izak Rankine - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri

Tyson Stengle – Wirangu

Jy Simpkin - Yorta Yorta

Michael Walters – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – Kokatha, Narangga

Zac Williams – Wiradjuri

* since been injured, won't play