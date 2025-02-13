From her favourite sporting moment to a dental mishap, some of Keeley Skepper's fun facts did surprise us

Keeley Skepper in action during round nine, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Carlton speedster Keeley Skepper, who is no stranger to creating a highlight for the Blues.

From her favourite sporting moment to a dental mishap, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Keeley than her footy ability.

Learn More 00:29

What’s your middle name?

Mae.

What’s your hometown?

Wodonga, Victoria.

What’s your greatest fear?

Spiders.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I have two fake teeth, which I had knocked out playing basketball.

Keeley Skepper celebrates a goal during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Steak night or parma night?

Parma.

What’s your coffee order?

Skinny cap.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

It depends, I like both.

Who do you carpool with?

Used to with Ciara Fitzgerald.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Just have fun.

If you had to choose one, who is your best friend at the club

Everyone is great at the club but I hang out a lot with Yaz Duursma and Keeley Sherar.

Keeley Skepper and Keeley Sherar after Carlton's win over Fremantle at Fremantle Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

A low pony.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Kobe Bryant's last game.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

1864 Cafe or Parkside Cafe

Recommend a movie or book

8 Mile (movie).