Michael Walters and Shai Bolton will play limited game time in Saturday's Indigenous All Stars game against Fremantle

Michael Walters, captain of the All Stars and Caleb Serong, captain of the Fremantle ahead of the AFL Indigenous All Stars game at Optus Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

JUSTIN Longmuir has confirmed Fremantle pair Michael Walters and Shai Bolton will be on managed minutes for Saturday's Indigenous All Stars clash.

Walters and Bolton, who will both feature for the All Stars against their own club, Fremantle, will play limited game time as they return from minor knee surgery and a calf concern, respectively.

"(Bolton's) got restrictions because he's returning from injury, he's pretty aligned to 'Sonny' (Walters), so he'll play the first half," Longmuir said.

Simone Atkinson, Kennedy Grljusich-Poolman, Oscar Kolle, Shai Bolton and Jackson Baker at Fremantle FC on February 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

For Indigenous All Stars coach Xavier Clarke, managing the requirements of each player's program from their respective club is a challenge, but something that comes with the territory of coaching a team such as the All Stars.

"We will honour, obviously, what the clubs' requirements are in terms of their preparation for their season coming up," Clarke said.

"We understand the game is really important, this game this weekend, and these guys are going to play a big part in it … but at the same time, we want to put on a good show, but also make sure the players set themselves up and have a good season, and we've got to honour the clubs' requirements."

While clubs have imposed restrictions on certain players, they are also aware of the bigger picture at play with the return of the Indigenous All Stars and the impact it can have on bringing more Indigenous kids to the code.

"It's just a really special occasion to be able to go out there and be a part of what hopefully is a real legacy piece within the competition, and it's been missing from the calendar for too long, and it's great that's been reinvigorated now," Longmuir said.

"Hopefully we can show tomorrow that it's a worthwhile event that we can have every year, every second year."

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who has recently taken some time away from the club to focus on some personal issues, has travelled with the squad and is expected to have a game day role.

"I think it's really important, these things don't come around very often and for us as a community and brothers to be able to wrap our arms around him and get him around our group," Clarke said.

"And if that helps him get back and do what he loves doing, and that's playing AFL footy, if we can play a part in that, I think that's a good thing.

"So, if he's sitting at home watching the game, I'd rather have him here with us. So, it's great to see him, it looks like he's in good spirits, and I've got no doubt, he'll be back to where he needs to be in no time."