Swans youngster Caiden Cleary has been banned for the start of the 2025 season

Caiden Cleary kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY midfielder Caiden Cleary will miss the first two matches of the season after being caught in possession of illicit drugs.

Cleary, 19, was investigated by NSW Police after an incident in December last year and received a criminal infringement notice for possession of an illicit substance.

He was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

Under AFL rules, Cleary was found guilty of conduct unbecoming and will be suspended for two games – Sydney's Opening Round clash with Hawthorn at the SCG and the following week's Grand Final rematch against Brisbane, also at the SCG.

He has also registered an adverse finding, or 'strike' under the AFL's Illicit Drugs Policy and is subject to a $5000 suspended fine.

Cleary, a hard-nosed inside midfielder, played five games for Sydney last year, his first season in the AFL after being selected at No.24 in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft as a Swans Academy product.

Caiden Cleary tackles Jye Caldwell during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Sydney said Cleary was "extremely remorseful" and had co-operated fully with the AFL investigation.

"The club is extremely disappointed and does not condone nor tolerate illicit drug behaviour. The Sydney Swans will continue to educate our players on the pitfalls of such behaviour," the club said.

AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said: "AFL players are well-educated when it comes to the harms associated with the use of illicit substances, and have a responsibility to themselves, their clubs and their careers to uphold community expectations."