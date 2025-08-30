Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Josh Weddle, Noah Yze, Adam Treloar. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are racing into finals, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Qualifying final - Glenelg v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday August 31, 3.15pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Elimination final - Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday August 30, 12.05pm AEST

Four goals to Conor McKenna has helped Brisbane keep its season alive with a 20-point elimination final win over Richmond.

The defender-turned-goalkicker also collected 16 disposals and four marks in a strong display, while Deven Robertson had the ball on a string with a game-high 30 disposals, five marks, four tackles, four clearances and a goal in a standout outing

Oscar McInerney (25 disposals, 13 hitouts, 11 clearances, one goal) and Henry Smith (14 disposals, 10 hitouts, three clearances) proved a solid combination in the ruck.

Highly touted draft prospect and Lions Academy product, Daniel Annable, ranked No.5 in Cal Twomey's latest Phantom Form Guide, impressed again with 23 disposals and six tackles, underlining his growing draft credentials.

Luke Beecken (18 disposals, six marks, four tackles) and Shadeau Brain (19 disposals, five marks, four tackles, three clearances) were also in the thick of the action, while James Tunstill was equally as influential with 23 disposals, four tackles and six clearances.

Will McLachlan (17 disposals, six marks), Darcy Craven (11, three tackles) and Brandon Ryan (seven) each chipped in a goal.

Reece Torrent (16 disposals, seven marks, four tackles), Darragh Joyce (17, six marks), Luke Lloyd (14) and Zane Zakostelsky (six) were other AFL-listed Lions in action.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in VFL Wildcard Final

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in VFL Wildcard Final

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Qualifying final - Box Hill v Southport at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 30, 12.35pm AEST

Josh Weddle's chances of a late-season comeback remain intact after getting through managed minutes in Box Hill's clash with Southport.

The rising Hawk, who has been sidelined since round 16 with a back injury, played most of the second half, picking up 12 disposals, four marks and two tackles in a promising hitout.

Sam Mitchell's side takes on Greater Western Sydney next Saturday afternoon in an AFL elimination final.

Box Hill will play in a semi-final after losing to the Sharks, despite Max Ramsden's four-goal effort.

Sam Butler (33 disposals, 10 clearances, seven tackles) and Henry Hustwaite (31 disposals, one goal, 10 clearances, eight tackles) dominated in the middle but it wasn't enough to prevent a third straight loss.

Jai Serong was solid again with 23 touches and eight marks, while Seamus Mitchell (20) and Cam Mackenzie (18, eight clearances) had some good moments.

Ned Reeves broke even in his ruck battle with Brayden Crossley, gathering 13 disposals and having 37 hitouts.

Bailey Macdonald (13), Bodie Ryan (12), Will McCabe (11 and a goal), Matt Hill (two goals) and Sam Frost (seven and a goal) were other AFL-listed players in action.

James Blanck (seven), Jasper Scaife (four and a goal) and Cody Anderson (four and a goal) were quieter.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Elimination final - Casey v Williamstown at Casey Fields, Saturday August 30, 2.10pm AEST

VFL-listed Noah Yze has spearheaded Casey to a 76-point thrashing of Williamstown in Saturday's elimination final.

Yze, the son of Melbourne great and current Richmond coach Adem, kicked seven goals from 12 disposals, along with four marks and three tackles to play a huge role in the big win.

Midfielder Bailey Laurie was among the Demons' best, gathering a game-high 27 disposals, seven marks, four tackles and capped off his performance with a goal.

Unfortunately, premiership Demon Charlie Spargo's day was cut short after dislocating his shoulder in the third quarter. He had 10 disposals, four marks and three clearances to that stage.

Jack Billings continued his consistent form with 20 disposals, seven marks and six tackles, while father-son Taj Woewodin added 22 disposals, five marks, five tackles and a goal.

Another father-son product, Kynan Brown, contributed 18 disposals, eight marks, three clearances and a goal, Koltyn Tholstrup was in the thick of the action to finish with 21 disposals and four clearances, and Tom Campbell dominated in the ruck, recording 29 hitouts, 22 disposals and 12 clearances.

Key forwards Aidan Johnson (10 disposals, six marks) and Luker Kentfield (six) kicked two goals apiece.

Down back, Blake Howes (25 disposals 12 marks), Jed Adams (17, nine, one goal) and Oliver Sestan (20 disposals) all played a huge part in the victory.

Tom Fullarton (12 disposals, six marks), Ricky Mentha jnr (13 disposals, four tackles, three clearances) and Jai Culley (16 disposals, six tackles, four clearances) all got involved in the win.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Elimination final - Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday August 30, 12.05pm AEST

Richmond's season is over after its 20-point elimination final loss to Brisbane.

Jacob Koschitzke did all he could up forward, kicking a team-high three goals from 11 disposals and four marks, while Jasper Alger contributed two goals to go with his 11 disposals and five tackles.

Samson Ryan was solid in the ruck against a strong Lions duo, registering 30 hitouts, five clearances, six tackles and three marks.

Liam Fawcett (11 disposals, four marks) and Mykelti Lefau (11, two clearances) kick one goal apiece, while Kaleb Smith (21 disposals) found plenty of the ball down back.

Utility Jacob Blight finished with 16 disposals and five marks.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Qualifying final - Footscray v Frankston at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday August 30, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Footscray powered its way into a preliminary final in a fortnight thanks to another dominant midfield display from Adam Treloar.

The former All-Australian, fresh off a 40-disposal game, picked up another 35 touches as well as 11 clearances and eight tackles on Saturday as the Dogs thumped Frankston by 80 points in the qualifying final.

The 32-year-old was restricted to only four senior appearances this season after a series of soft-tissue injuries but has responded in style in the VFL.

Speedster Arty Jones was electric in attack with three goals and 22 disposals, while youngster Zak Walker booted four goals. Anthony Scott added two majors from 19 touches.

Experienced duo Liam Jones (17 disposals, 10 tackles) and the retiring Taylor Duryea (18 and three) were solid in defence.

Untried ruck Lachlan Smith was dominant with 22 disposals, one goal, seven clearances and 39 hitouts.

Cooper Hynes (24 disposals), Lachie Jaques (22) and Luke Kennedy (20) were also busy in the win.

Nick Coffield gathered 19 disposals, Oskar Baker had 15 and Caleb Poulter 14 and a goal in what was an even team performance.

Ryan Gardner (10) and Michael Sellwood (eight) were relatively quiet.

Father-son Jordan Croft missed the game with a quad injury.