Brandon Starcevich and Cal Ah Chee have decisions to make on where they play in 2026, but are celebrating back-to-back flags for now

Brandon Starcevich and Callum Ah Chee celebrate after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRANDON Starcevich says he will make a decision on his future in the coming days after becoming a back-to-back premiership player at Brisbane.



The gun defender shut down Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield in Saturday's flag decider, but finished the game on the interchange after suffering another head knock in a marking contest that ruled him out of the contest from the third quarter onwards.

It was his first head concern after returning in round 14 after a run of concussions over the past 18 months, but post-game Starcevich was revelling in the Lions win and said he sat out the game as a matter of precaution.



"I feel fine. It was obviously a bit scary, but I've pulled up fine," he told AFL.com.au.



"I potentially [could have come back on] but it was more risk management than anything. I've had a little bit going on this year, so to finish like this, I can't ask for much more."

Starcevich, a free agent, has been wooed for a return home to Western Australia by West Coast, whilst also having an offer on the table from Brisbane to remain at the club. He said the emotion of the Grand Final wouldn't shape his call.



"I'll take a couple of days to enjoy it and then decision time is coming. It's hard either way. It's a tough decision to make and it'll come later," he said.

After shutting down Sydney forward Tom Papley in the 2024 decider, Starcevich was able to nullify Dangerfield when he was in attack in this year's Grand Final after the Cats captain's best-afield display in the preliminary final.



"He's a really powerful athlete and really good when the ball's around and dangerous, and you can't switch off. We saw that last week against the Hawks and he was ripping the ball out of packs and creating opportunities, so he keeps you on your toes until the whistle blows," Starcevich said.

Chris Fagan (left) and Brandon Starcevich watch on during the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Just to play a part in a winning Grand Final team is unbelievable. The whole journey we've been on as a footy club is pretty unreal and I'm lucky enough to say I came a year after 'Fages' (coach Chris Fagan), so pretty close to the start and have been here for just about everything we've been through as a football club. It's reward for a lot of years of hard work."



Fellow out-of-contract Lion Callum Ah Chee is expected to take up a long-term offer to join Adelaide in the upcoming trade period, but said he was letting the moment sink in after the club's historic back-to-back triumph.

"I've got a lot to think about over the next week. But I'm just going to soak this up," Ah Chee told AFL.com.au.



"The emotions are very high. It's amazing to be able to celebrate with my family, and to have my mum and dad here and my brothers, I got a bit emotional out there. I love this footy club and I'm just glad I went out there and did my job.

"It's the best thing you can finish on no matter what [happens next]. To finish the year off like this is something you dream of as a little kid. It took a whole squad to get this done."



Ah Chee kicked four goals in last year's win over the Swans and had 17 disposals as part of the fleet-footed forward line that ripped apart the Cats in Brisbane's second-half blitz.



He said the club had followed a new theme this season that inspired their second straight flag.

Callum Ah Chee with his family after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Everyone was writing us off and that just fuelled us. But we knew our best footy is the best in the comp and I'm so proud of the boys," he said.



"We've had the theme 'Run into the fire' all year. That's something that Fages brought up, similar to 'Dancing on thin ice' last year.



"We took that into this week, and we knew it was a massive game and Geelong had had a massive year, but we said our best footy stands up against anyone. I can't believe I'm a back-to-back premiership player, it's nuts."