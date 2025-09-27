Led by Harris Andrews and Will Ashcroft, we assess each of Brisbane's players in the 2025 Grand Final

Kai Lohmann and Levi Ashcroft celebrate during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FOR THE second year in a row, Brisbane has stamped its authority as AFL premier. The 47-point victory wasn't built on individuals – although some individuals put their names in lights – rather it was the work of a deep list, and a system that can stand up under the hottest of conditions.

Callum Ah Chee - 8

Spent much of the game battling it out with Cats winger Ollie Dempsey and did his job, and then some. While working Dempsey out of the game, Ah Chee did some serious damage in his own right as a crucial link in the Lions' chain. When the game was in an armwrestle, he was the guy. Finished with 17 disposals and six intercept possessions, backing up an impressive 2024 Grand Final with an equally impressive, albeit different, 2025 performance.

Harris Andrews - 9.5

Two words: brick wall. Was a huge reason the Lions were able to own territory for large parts of the second quarter, then turned it up a notch in the second half, almost daring the Cats to kick it to him as they went inside 50. Had 11 intercept possessions, two contested marks, and used his 18 disposals at a stunning 88.9 per cent efficiency.

Levi Ashcroft - 7.5

Played with a confidence that only an Ashcroft could in his first AFL Grand Final. Took the game on, got dangerous, and backed in his ability and the support from his teammates. Kicked a huge goal in the second quarter on the run from 50 to take the air out of the crowd following an impressive Shannon Neale goal, and went at 82.4 per cent disposal efficiency across his 17 disposals. The youngest man on the field didn't disappoint.

Will Ashcroft - 9

Wasn't quite afforded the freedom to impact in the way that earned him the Norm Smith Medal in last year's edition, but never stopped working under the immense heat of the Geelong midfield, showing a clear temerity to fight it out. Up against it, he simply got the job done through the middle of the ground. As the game broke open, his class became increasingly clear. His team-high 32 disposals across the match were topped off by a stunning final-quarter goal as part of Brisbane's late onslaught, and a second Norm Smith Medal in as many years.

Zac Bailey - 8

Only loses points for his wayward radar, given his return of three goals and six behinds. Importantly, he shook off a four behind opening quarter to ensure his impact didn't cease there. He split his time between midfield and forward effectively, at times going toe-to-toe with Bailey Smith in the middle, and then worked especially well with Kai Lohmann on the deck inside 50.

Zac Bailey during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Cameron - 8.5

It might not have been Charlie's year, but it was Charlie's moment. A shaky first quarter was left in the rearview mirror as Cameron took control inside 50 and made it a tough outing for young Cats defender Lawson Humphries. His first was one of the more miraculous goals in finals history, a perfect snap from the boundary to get the Lions-heavy crowd up and about. From there, Cameron's day was like a ball rolling down hill; it only gathered steam. Four goals in a Grand Final, not a bad day for Charlie.

Josh Dunkley - 7

The grunt man who allows his teammates to shine on the big stage. Was simply relentless from contest to contest, and repeatedly put his body on the line in what will no doubt be deemed a match-winning impact by Lions fans. He won 16 disposals and laid five tackles for the match, and made the Cats accountable in moments that mattered.

Jaspa Fletcher - 7.5

Set the tone early with a courageous intercept mark at the top of Geelong's goalsquare, flying back with the ball into a pack of bodies. His ability to be clean in the clinches, and desire to take the game on helped get the Lions' rebounding game going. Was mown down by Jeremy Cameron in a dash down the wing in the third term, but the intent was what mattered.

Jaspa Fletcher during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Fort - 7

Won a game-high 45 hitouts, and took plenty of pressure off Oscar McInerney throughout the game. Did his work to offer defensive coverage at the contest with seven tackles, and also won five releasing clearances.

Ty Gallop - 6.5

For a player in game No.6 – having played more finals than he has home and away games – Gallop offered stability in structure ahead of the ball for the Lions. Took forward ruck stoppages when needed, pressed back to support the defence at times, just did whatever was needed of him.

Darcy Gardiner - 8

Was handed the unenviable task to contain Coleman medallist Jeremy Cameron and won ownership in the battle well before Cameron found himself suffering an arm injury. Moved athletically across the back half, working well in tandem with co-captain Harris Andrews, and filled the shoes of Jack Payne with aplomb.

Darcy Gardiner spoils during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ryan Lester - 7

Started off in a battle with Shannon Neale, which allowed Harris Andrews some freedom to control the line. Then, once Brandon Starcevich was unfortunately removed from the game with concussion, was handed the role on Patrick Dangerfield close to goal. Just got the job done.

Kai Lohmann - 8

Copped some friendly fire in the opening minutes, with a Logan Morris knee to the head forcing him from the field under the blood rule. But it didn't take too much longer for him to make his way back onto the field and kick the Lions' opening goal. He looked dangerous all day, not only off his own boot, but by setting up teammates with his quick thinking and neat use.

Kai Lohmann celebrates during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Marshall - 5

In career game No.11 he didn't look overawed on the biggest of stages, but when time came for Chris Fagan to pull the lever to get co-captain Lachie Neale on the field, unfortunately it was Marshall to make way. Subbed out at half-time, he gathered four disposals and laid two tackles before being withdrawn from the game.

Hugh McCluggage - 9

Faced the fire of the Oisin Mullin tag, and came out the other side a two-time premiership player. The physicality of the match-up meant he was forced to fight and scrap for every touch early, but as the game drew out, he was better and better and finding space to work in. It was McCluggage's elite kick that set up the side's first goal of the game, and when the game was there to be won, it was he who got the little things right. McCluggage also made it count on the scoreboard, kicking four goals from his 26 disposals.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Oscar McInerney - 6.5

After missing last year's flag with a nasty shoulder injury, selection for McInerney wasn't a given this year. He had to scrap for his place in the side, but when push came to shove, he did what was needed of him. Worked well in the ruck, positioned himself well to become a conduit going inside 50, and did well to set up teammates in dangerous positions.

Logan Morris - 6.5

Forced the Cats' defensive line to be accountable to him for the duration of the game. Flew at the footy, brought it to ground, and made Geelong defend one-on-one, rather than work as a unit. Finished with a goal from his nine disposals, and a second premiership medallion.

Logan Morris celebrates during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Neale - 8

What calf injury? Eight might be a high mark for someone who only played a half of footy, but Neale's cleanliness at pace through stoppage helped to turn the game for Brisbane after the main break. Hit the ball with speed, broke away from direct opponents, and balanced the work of Will Ashcroft and McCluggage. His neat goal on the death of the third quarter was also what broke the dam wall coming into the home stretch.

Cam Rayner - 7

As Rayner does, a quiet first half didn't mean he wasn't going to do some damage. His ability to physically impose himself on the game after the main break was impressive, highlighted by a crowd-lifting tackle on Mark Blicavs to open the fourth term to set up one of Charlie Cameron's four majors, then his own goal mere minutes later.

Bruce Reville - 6

Earned his place in the starting 22 at the expense of co-captain Lachie Neale, and never dropped his head playing in the back half. Gave away two free kicks in the opening half with some clumsy attempts to defend – one of which resulted in a Jack Bowes goal – but got his running game going after that.

Brandon Starcevich - 7.5

Went head-to-head with Patrick Dangerfield and made the Cats superstar a relative nonentity for the better part of three quarters. Was accountable in the back half, and save for a dropped mark from a kick in during the opening quarter, didn't put a foot wrong. That was all before a moment in the third term where he was unfortunately felled in a clash with Ollie Dempsey, suffering a shoulder to the head, and was soon later ruled out of the game with concussion.

Darcy Wilmot - 7

Worked to be seriously aggressive out of the back half, and asked some questions of Geelong's forwards' workrate. It didn't always come off, at times turning the ball over, but along with Jaspa Fletcher helped to set the tone of Brisbane's fast, attacking game from the back half, from which others fed.

Dayne Zorko - 8.5

Another who used his huge boot to help surge the footy into dangerous positions. Took the bulk of the kick-ins, wanting to go direct and get dangerous. Was also a team and crowd lifter in moments where energy mattered. Had five inside 50s and four intercepts as part of his 28 disposals, and notably finished with 716 metres gained.