From Tom Atkins to Tyson Stengle, we assess each of Geelong's players in the 2025 Grand Final

Jeremy Cameron after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS a tough day for Chris Scott's Geelong side, with a number of gun players well down on their normal output.

Tom Atkins - 7

A workmanlike performance from the midfield bull with 20 touches and 10 clearances, but his manic pressure wasn't on show. A very consistent performer across all four quarters, putting in long minutes through the midfield and manning Lachie Neale when the Lions champ made an appearance after half-time.

Mark Blicavs - 6

Not his finest game. Was used across all three lines and struggled to make an impact, before playing full-time ruck in the final term after Rhys Stanley was subbed. Kicked a goal in the fourth quarter to keep the Cats vaguely in touch, but it came after he was caught holding the ball at the top of the term, which gave the Lions plenty of momentum.

Jack Bowes - 6

Didn't get a heap of the footy with 16 touches, but when he did, used it well and was a strong linking player down the ground. There were a number of sharp flick passes and neat kicks to teammates, and he set up Ollie Dempsey for the first goal of the game. Bowes also converted his own major to open the second term.

Jeremy Cameron - 3.5

If Cameron was marked on pure bravery, he'd get 10/10. Incredibly, appeared to play out the game with a suspected fractured arm after a collision with Patrick Dangerfield's head, and was still on the ground for the final siren with an almost comically growing arm guard. But he was nearly completely ineffectual when fit in the first half, sat on well by Darcy Gardiner. Ran down a four-bounce Jaspa Fletcher and tackled him with his one good arm in a stunning show.

Jhye Clark - 4

Not quite the impressive preliminary final effort of last week. Had a few nice moments bouncing off half-back, particularly in the second term where he bounced up a couple of times in a short space of time. But his defensive work was an issue, out-marked by Charlie Cameron in front of goal, while Levi Ashcroft ran around him on the mark to kick truly from 50m.

Brad Close - 5

Wasn't seen nearly enough throughout the game, but may have been a consequence of the lack of supply coming from further afield. Showed some nice defensive signs when the Lions were attempting to clear the footy, and had a few clever passes, but wasn't nearly consistent enough with his disposal. His one goal late in the second tied it all up.

Patrick Dangerfield - 4.5

Can't pull the superhero cape on every week, especially at 35. Was locked in a tough battle with a very disciplined Brandon Starcevich, and then Darcy Gardiner when the Lion suffered a head knock. Would start at centre bounces and drift forward, or start in the goal-square. Had a few nice overhead marks, but unfortunately his biggest impact on the game was accidentally colliding with Jeremy Cameron and potentially breaking his forearm.

Patrick Dangerfield during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam De Koning - 6.5

One of the Cats' better performers in the first half, moving really well across the backline and almost playing a Tom Stewart-type role, leaving his man. Even managed to drift forward early to have the first clean set shot of the game, but his kick drifted wide. Was very quiet after half-time, having been collected high by Oscar McInerney in an accidental ground-level clash.

Oliver Dempsey - 8

Worked hard all game, and somehow finished with four goals after a few junk-time majors. Had an enthralling match-up with Callum Ah Chee, and was outpointed in the air, but had the Lion's measure when it came to covering the ground. Kicked the first goal of the game, had his usual creative Dempsey handballs and specky efforts. Finished with 19 touches and four marks.

Zach Guthrie - 5.5

Was a game of moments for Guthrie, and unfortunately not all of them were good. Struggled in the second half as Charlie Cameron got on top of the match, and was caught out of position on a few occasions. Had some nice moments in the first stanza, marking or at least spoiling well, and was entrusted with most of the kick-outs, which contributed to his 16 touches.

Jack Henry - 6

Played on Logan Morris for most of the game, and had a few very brave intercept marks, particularly early in the game when the pressure was at its highest. Finished with eight intercept possessions, but faded as the Lions got on top.

Max Holmes - 7

The disposal count suggest his rating should have been higher, but his kicking was well and truly not up to scratch. Can sometimes get away with wild kicking to open space, but his miscues were well and truly snapped up by Brisbane players. Still ran hard to finish with 33 and seven marks, and his pace was an issue for his opponents.

Max Holmes celebrates during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Lawson Humphries - 8

In a very tough match for defenders, Humphries stood tall, and his class was evident with his evasion and disposal out of the backline. Took a number of strong intercept marks and also spoiled the ball over the boundary on a few occasions, and his speed meant he out-pointed his opponents often. Had 23 touches and seven marks.

Shaun Mannagh - 4.5

Not the game for Geelong's small forwards. Tried to push up the field on a few occasions, up as far as the wing, but was unable to break through the contest as he has at times this year. Appeared to disappear after half-time, but still finished with 16 touches.

Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Martin - 3*

Only got on the park in the last quarter, and had one disposal (a goal assist).

Gryan Miers - 7

Looked to be a class above most of his teammates with his sharp disposal skills, particularly his kicking to either open up play across the field or inside 50. Laid a number of strong tackles, and earned a few free kicks by being first to the footy. Needed a few more to go with him. Had 16 and five score involvements, having started at the centre bounce more than a few times.

Gryan Miers during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Oisin Mullin - 4

Was charged with tagging Hugh McCluggage, who finished with 26 disposals, five clearances and four goals (although three came in the final term). Kicked a lovely goal of his own, charging away in the first quarter, but that was it for Mullin.

Shannon Neale - 3

Tough lesson to learn for the developing key forward, having been well and truly beaten by experienced Brisbane skipper Harris Andrews. Struggled to take a clean mark both in the air and on the lead, but did manage to kick one stunning goal from outside 50 in the second term.

Mark O'Connor - 6.5

Kept Cam Rayner quiet for most of the game, and had his measure quite a few times, getting under the feisty Lion's skin. Lost touch with the battle in the end, but had kept Rayner to six disposals in the first three quarters. Finished with 13 and three clearances of his own.

Mark O'Connor during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Connor O'Sullivan - 5.5

Will be better for the run in his first AFL finals series. Had a few nice moments on the last line of defence, both marking and tackling, but struggled a bit without a direct size-for-size match-up, given the Lions' shorter forward line. Will want a goal-square fumble back, after Charlie Cameron pounced.

Bailey Smith - 6.5

Very busy early, but didn't have a big impact with his disposal when the game was up for grabs. Rotated out onto the wing at times, and kept up his efforts across all four quarters. The headband was dethroned late in the final term, taken down by fellow pantomime villain, Cam Rayner. Finished with 29 and four clearances.

Rhys Stanley - 2.5

Chris Scott had talked about being "medically ready" versus "ready to go", and it appeared the recalled Stanley was only "medically ready" after a hamstring issue. Struggled with the pace of the game and had a bad case of the fumbles. Jeremy Cameron with one arm was kept on the field while the ruck was subbed at three-quarter time.

Tyson Stengle - 5.5

Looked a strong chance to break the game open a few times, but it was an "almost" game for the small forward. Stats won't show it, but Stengle's pressure was excellent in the first half, causing the Lions to fluff their kicks further afield. But the good was cancelled out by the poorer moments, misjudging a few marks and passing to teammates when he could have taken responsibility himself.