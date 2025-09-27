Will Ashcroft has won the Norm Smith Medal for a second time

Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft poses for a photo after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FROM the youngest Norm Smith medallist of the AFL era in 2024 to one of only three players in history to win back-to-back, Will Ashcroft has cemented his legacy as one of the great Grand Final performers. And he is only 21.

In a 2025 decider that turned on stoppages, Ashcroft was the dominant clearance player across four quarters and joins Richmond champion Dustin Martin (2019-20) and Adelaide great Andrew McLeod (1997-98) as a back-to-back Norm Smith medallist and just the fifth multiple winner in the award's history.

2025 TOYOTA AFL GRAND FINAL Full match coverage and stats

The prodigious Lion polled 13 votes to be a clear winner from co-captain and impenetrable defender Harris Andrews (six votes) and creative midfielder/forward Zac Bailey (five), who booted 3.6 from his 23 disposals.

It was a medal that could have been won by up to five different Lions, but Ashcroft, who entered the AFL with the premiership-winning genes of his father Marcus, separated himself with his clean and skilful disposal in the trenches.

He finished with 32 disposals and an equal game-high 10 clearances to spearhead the Lions' fifth flag this century, cementing them as the team of the era.

It was the best stoppage performance of his career, while the 58-gamer also laid a career-high eight tackles, flourishing in the combative conditions but bringing his own brand of sharp decision-making to the coalface.

Learn More 02:56

When the game was crying out for a player with class to break the deadlock in the second quarter, Ashcroft found space in the corridor to get the Lions' ball movement going with eight disposals.

He pushed forward to place a perfectly weighted pass into the path of teammate Hugh McCluggage for an important goal, and he showed strength to break a tackle at half-back when the Cats were surging late.

His consistency through the game was a feature, with his clean hands in tight again important through the third quarter, but his signature moment came early in the fourth when the Lions were looking for the killer blow.

In front of 100,022 fans, champion midfielder Lachie Neale farmed out a handball to Ashcroft at a forward 50 stoppage, with the young star darting onto his right foot to snap the goal that settled the 2025 Grand Final.

Will Ashcroft in action during the AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ashcroft was one of up to five Lions who could have won the famous medal and fittingly received it from a fellow two-time winner in Hawthorn champion Luke Hodge, telling his teammates from the dais: "We just keep turning up, we keep battling through adversity".

He was talking about the Lions' ability to overcome significant obstacles this season, but he could easily have been addressing his own career arc, having fought back from an ACL injury to become one of the game's best midfielders.

When the siren sounded on Saturday, he pointed to the sky with both hands and ran straight to his younger brother Levi, who bolted from the interchange bench to celebrate after becoming a premiership player himself.

The duo embraced Neale, whose remarkable second half was equally game-defining after starting as the substitute in his return from a calf injury.

Combining with Ashcroft at stoppages, the pair drove an 11-goals-to-four advantage from stoppages and a 52-36 clearance win. It was the story of the Grand Final as Ashcroft created his own history.

More to come

Norm Smith votes

13 – Will Ashcroft, Brisbane Lions – 33322

6 - Harris Andrews, Brisbane Lions - 321

5 - Zac Bailey, Brisbane Lions - 2111

3 - Jaspa Fletcher, Brisbane Lions - 3

2 - Dayne Zorko, Brisbane Lions - 2

1 - Hugh McCluggage, Brisbane Lions - 1

Judges votes (3, 2, 1):



Andrew McLeod (Chair) – Will Ashcroft, Zac Bailey, Harris Andrews

Luke Hodge (Channel Seven) – Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggage

Kate McCarthy (Triple M) - Harris Andrews, Will Ashcroft, Zac Bailey

Jack Riewoldt (Fox Footy) - Will Ashcroft, Harris Andrews, Zac Bailey

Adam Simpson (SEN) - Will Ashcroft, Dayne Zorko, Zac Bailey