Lachie Neale completes a fairytale comeback from injury, writing himself into Grand Final history with a game-breaking major

Lachie Neale (right) and Hugh McCluggage celebrate a goal during the third quarter of Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

HIS SEASON was supposed to be over.

It was done. Kaput. Gone.

But never rule out a champion, and never rule out Lachie Neale.

Less than a month after Neale limped from the MCG as a qualifying final loser, his calf supposedly torn to shreds, he got a moment in the sun that not even the most optimistic Brisbane coach, player or supporter could have imagined in early September.

With a frenetic, fevered and frenzied Grand Final poised delicately in the balance, the Lions had begun to nudge their nose in front. But it had been a game of momentum shifts, one where neither side had capitalised on their chances to push ahead.

What it needed was a player capable of seizing the next seismic opportunity. Neale sniffs out such chances better than anyone, and here was his time to fully entrench his name among the game's all-time greats once and for all.

Brisbane had just kicked back-to-back goals in quick succession through the brilliance of Charlie Cameron, carving open a 13-point lead late in the third term that felt far more significant given the context of a low-scoring, hard-fought game.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during the third quarter of Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

With the ball in dispute, it looked to be heading Geelong star Bailey Smith's way. But in came Dayne Zorko, himself a player destined to produce when it matters, slamming through the contest with brute strength and a clean gather.

Zorko dished it off to Neale, who just 22 days earlier had taken to his own social media channels to declare his season – and, given the importance he holds within Brisbane's system, perhaps his club's as well – all over.

Neale stared down the chasing Jhye Clark. He knew he wouldn't be caught. He stepped to within inches of the 50m paint, steadied, and sent through the most composed of running shots. The goal umpire barely moved. He didn't need to.

Activated from his spot on the bench barely 20 minutes earlier following a week of 'will he, won't he?' debate and 24 hours of 'sub or starter?' chatter, Neale had justified every decision Brisbane had made regarding his fitness across the last three weeks.

As he dropped to his knees and let out a primal scream matched by the maroon-clad sections of the 100,000-strong crowd, Neale had also solidified his place among Grand Final legends of yesteryear and the champions of Australian rules football.

A two-time premiership captain, a two-time Brownlow Medal winner, a six-time best and fairest, a four-time All-Australian, an AFLPA MVP winner, a Coaches' Association champion, a Gary Ayres Medallist and a player unlucky not to be named 'Norm' this time last year.

Now this.

Lachie Neale celebrates during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The goal wasn't just a statement from one of the best players of the modern era. It was the moment that laid the foundations for what came next, jumpstarting an overwhelming Brisbane run where the Lions kicked 11 of the next 12 majors.

It turned a tense and nervous affair into a giant Brisbane celebration, one where Cal Ah Chee and Logan Morris were hugging fans in the crowd before the siren had even sounded to confirm the club's 47-point victory and a second successive premiership.

Callum Ah Chee celebrates with fans during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Neale's emphatic finish – and the remarkable nature of the second-half performance that followed the goal – also delivered the biggest of ticks to the decision-making of coach Chris Fagan, footy boss Danny Daly and the club's selection committee.

Fagan said earlier this week that he wouldn't take the risk with Neale if he wasn't completely confident in his fitness. Starting him as the substitute invited at least some scepticism of that call, though.

But when Neale was activated in place of Sam Marshall at half-time, with the scores level at the main break for the first time all season and level in a Grand Final for the first time since 1909, it seemed like a masterstroke was coming to bear fruit.

Neale was fresh – hopefully fit, as well – and ready to change a game where virtually every key statistical marker was even. If there were any lingering doubts over his capacity, his first burst out of the centre set about silencing them. His goal killed them for good.

"I was running around like a headless chook for the first seven or eight minutes, trying to get a feel for the game," Neale laughed afterwards. "But it was very, very composed play by 'Zorks' to step someone and dish it inside.

"I feel like I was pretty fresh and could drive my legs. I saw a bit of space and thought, 'I'll pin this one back and let loose'. From just outside 50m, it sailed through. It was nice. Maybe if I wasn't sub and had heavy legs at 32, it wouldn't have made the distance."

Neale finished with 17 disposals, seven clearances, seven score involvements and two goal assists. All in a half. But it was the goal of his own that changed the trajectory of the match and turned Brisbane into back-to-back premiers.

It was the goal that put the exclamation mark on a Grand Final half for the ages.