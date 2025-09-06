Scans have revealed the extent of a calf injury Lachie Neale sustained during Friday night's qualifying final loss

Lachie Neale looks dejected after Brisbane lost a qualifying final against Geelong on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

LACHIE Neale will not feature in the rest of Brisbane's finals campaign after scans revealed a right calf tear that will sideline the dual Brownlow medallist for four to six weeks.

Neale left the field in the final term of Friday night's 38-point loss to Carlton in Melbourne and did not return.

The Lions confirmed the scan results on Saturday afternoon after Neale returned to Brisbane.

It comes as forward Eric Hipwood was also ruled out for the year after scans revealed a partial ACL tear.

After the loss to the Cats, Brisbane's premiership defence is on a knife's edge, with the Lions facing a sudden-death semi-final clash against either Fremantle or Gold Coast on Saturday night at the Gabba.