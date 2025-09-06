All the action from Saturday's round four AFLW matches

Kate Hore (left) and Monique Conti. Picture: AFL Media

RICHMOND will be searching for its first win of the season when it faces Narrm at Casey Fields on Saturday afternoon.

In the first of a big four-match day of AFLW action, the Tigers will gain veteran Sarah Hosking back from a hamstring concern while Montana McKinnon will play her first game for the club after recovering from an ACL injury.

DEMONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

The Dees gain defender Gab Colvin back from a knee injury, who will be a welcome addition to a backline that last week was populated solely by players who had played fewer than six games.

Learn More 02:04

Both winless so far in 2025, both Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney will be looking to break their duck when the two sides meet at Peoples First Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Suns have suffered a major injury blow with important midfielder Charlie Rowbottom to miss through a shoulder concern.

SUNS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Former captain Alicia Eva has been ruled out due to a hamstring issue, with first-year player Grace Kos replacing her in the line-up

Learn More 01:42

Fresh off last week's shock win over Brisbane, the Blues will be up and about when they host the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park.

With tall Jess Good out, Carlton has handed a debut to ruck Maddi Torpey.

BLUES v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

The Dogs will welcome back captain Deanna Berry for her first game of the season after overcoming a hamstring complaint.

Learn More 02:11

The final AFLW game of the day kicks off in Cairns at 7.15pm local time, when Hawthorn and Euro-Yroke lock horns at Cazalys Stadium.

After a thrilling win over Brisbane in round one, the Hawks have been far from convincing in recent weeks, barely scraping through in two wins.

HAWKS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The Saints are out of form, and will be desperate to turn their fortunes around after a last-quarter loss to the Eagles last week.