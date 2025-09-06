Niamh McLaughlin celebrates a goal during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A FOUR-GOAL third quarter surge has set up Rhyce Shaw's first win as Gold Coast AFLW coach, the Suns holding off Greater Western Sydney by 19 points.

In a battle of the winless northern teams, the Suns dominated in the middle against the depleted Giants at People First Stadium on Saturday.

GWS finished strongly, but the 33-point three-quarter-time deficit was always going to be too much to reel in as the Suns prevailed 7.10 (52) to 4.9 (33).

Both teams have been ravaged by injuries, with Suns star Charlie Rowbottom hurting her shoulder last week and now out for an extended period.

But the Suns stepped up in the middle, as co-captains Lucy Single and Niamh McLaughlin led from the front.

Gold Coast won clearances 27-10, with 18 of them coming from Single, McLaughlin, and Maddy Brancatisano.

Gold Coast was thumped across the first three games of the season, marking a difficult start for Shaw.

After several seasons with the Suns as a development coach, this job is his first return to senior coaching in almost five seasons.

Shaw coached North Melbourne's men's team for the second half of the 2019 season when Brad Scott was sacked.

He was appointed full-time coach for the 2020 campaign, but stepped away at the end of that season.

Stanton's early exit

The Suns will be sweating on the results of scans for Jamie Stanton after the important forward left the field in the first quarter and did not return. Stanton was left clutching at her ankle after going for a ground ball, and was later seen on crutches with a bandaged foot.

Suns' smooth-mover

Freshly minted Gold Coast co-captain Niamh McLaughlin (26 disposals, one goal) simply couldn't be stopped against the Giants. Speedy and evasive, her side-step to avoid her opponent before goaling in the third quarter evoked memories of past midfield greats.