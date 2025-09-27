Big bombs, the key selection call and another concussion for a Lion: We look at the big stories from the 2025 Grand Final

Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2025 Grand Final delivered on the biggest stage. We look at the 10 talking points to take from the game.

2025 TOYOTA AFL GRAND FINAL Full match coverage and stats

Busy but wasteful day for All-Australian star

Zac Bailey had his chances early, just didn't take them. The 2025 All-Australian half-forward kicked four behinds in the opening quarter. He missed set shots, snaps and a chance on the run. Only Dermott Brereton (4.5 in 1991) and Jason Castagna (0.5 in 2019) have kicked more in an entire Grand Final in the AFL era. John Hendrie finished with 2.8 in 1976, while Arnold Briedis kicked 0.7 in 1977. When Oisin Mullin kicked a goal on the run in time on with his only touch of the quarter, the misses felt more significant. But Bailey had the last laugh. He had 1.6 on the board, before converting his final two chances to end the game with 3.6 and 23 disposals.

Big bombs before half-time

Just before red time in the second quarter, Shannon Neale and Levi Ashcroft nailed long-range goals from outside 50. Neale nailed his set shot from 55m to the Ponsford Stand end, just when Geelong needed to halt Brisbane's momentum. But Brisbane responded instantly. Ashcroft marked out of the centre bounce stoppage, played on, danced around the mark, then drilled a goal from beyond the arc. This time last year, he was sitting in the stands, watching his brother win the Norm Smith Medal. Now another Ashcroft has a premiership medal.

Neale proves worth the risk

Lachie Neale raced the clock to make it back in time, but Brisbane wasn't forced to rush him into the game after making the decision to start the co-captain as the sub. Neale replaced Sam Marshall at half-time and started the third quarter in the opening bounce. He had his moment in the final minute of the third quarter when he showed that his calf was not an issue, banging home a goal from just inside 50 to make it three in a row, extending the margin to a game-high 19 points at the final change. That goal was courtesy of a brilliant moment of courage from Dayne Zorko, who ran straight through a contest, winning the ball and finding Neale. The dual Brownlow medallist finished with 17 disposals, seven score involvements, seven clearances and two goal assists.

Arm injury impacts Coleman medallist

Jeremy Cameron injured his arm in a collision with Patrick Dangerfield late in the second quarter, then returned after half-time with padding on his forearm. The 2025 Coleman medallist was clearly hampered by the issue, but it didn't stop him running down Jasper Fletcher in the third quarter, grabbing the Lion by the back of his jumper with his good arm to stop him in his tracks. Fletcher got the handball away, but moments later the ball landed in Max Holmes' arms, who nailed the set shot from outside 50. Cameron spent 20 minutes off the ground in the third quarter, but played out the game, finishing with just 0.2 and eight touches under duress.

Danger is human

Patrick Dangerfield was lauded all Grand Final week after producing one of the best preliminary finals ever with 31 disposals and three goals. But the 35-year-old showed that he is human. After almost winning the Norm Smith in 2022, Dangerfield was shut down by Brandon Starcevich across the first three quarters before he was forced off the ground with another head knock that ended his day. Dangerfield finished with 10 disposals, zero clearances and scoreless.

Patrick Dangerfield during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie revs up the crowd

Charlie Cameron has had a rollercoaster season and was quiet during the opening quarter, but brought the crowd to life with one moment of magic in the second. Gathering the ball at pace in the right forward pocket, the Lions dynamo curled back a miraculous goal on his right boot, turning to the crowd to celebrate. Country Roads rung around the MCG, the first of four renditions for the day that made it feel more like the Gabba than the 'Home of Football'.

McCluggage gets his revenge

After keeping Hugh McCluggage to just 14 disposals three weeks ago in the qualifying final, it was no surprise when Cats tagger Oisin Mullin went to the Brisbane midfield ace. The two waged war for most of the day, and while McCluggage didn't run riot early on, he worked tirelessly to find space and have a gigantic influence in the game. A precise kick to set up Brisbane's first goal through Kai Lohmann and a lovely overhead grab, opposed to Mullin, to kick one of his own, highlighted his first half. The first-time All-Australian finished with an equal career-high four goals from his 26 disposals, throwing in three goal assists to easily take the points this time.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Geelong in the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Another head knock for Brandon Starcevich

In a sour blow on a magnificent day for Brisbane, free agent Brandon Starcevich suffered another serious head knock. Midway through the third quarter, the hard-as-nails defender copped an inadvertent shoulder from Ollie Dempsey in a scramble for the ball that sent Starcevich to the turf. He suffered three concussions in a 13-game span from the end of 2024 to round one this season. As he weighs up his free agency options, a fourth knock in 14 months could put a question mark over his decision and his future.

Your first goalkicker was …

Ollie Dempsey. Following a few botched chances at either end in a frantic opening 15 minutes, perhaps we shouldn't have been surprised that Geelong's wingman would bob up in, you guessed it, the goalsquare. A sweeping play from the Cats following a turnover and a looping handball from Jack Bowes found Dempsey all on his own. A quick sidestep and easy finish from close range gave us the game's first goal. Dempsey engaged in an engrossing battle with Cal Ah Chee all day, working tirelessly to kick three final-quarter goals to end with four for the day from his 19 touches.

The Rayner and O'Connor battled resumed

Just like McCluggage and Mullin, we were destined to see Mark O'Connor oppose Cam Rayner, just like we did earlier in the finals series. Chris Scott did not disappoint, sending his star Irish stopper to the Brisbane bull. As has so often happened in September, Rayner was almost invisible during a two-disposal first half, outpointed by O'Connor, before winning a free kick early in the third and getting his game going. While boos rung around the MCG when Rayner touched the ball, he pounced on a Connor O'Sullivan fumble during the third quarter avalanche to kick a goal and have his moment.