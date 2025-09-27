Two key figures have helped Kai Lohmann through a tough year with injuries, with the forward thanking one in his first goal of the Grand Final

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal during the Toyota 2025 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

FAITH and Fages.

The two things that got Kai Lohmann through his toughest AFL year, all the way to a second flag.

The electric Lion bobbed up to kick Brisbane's first goal of the game a whopping 20 minutes into the game after a very rugged opening stanza, blowing a kiss to the sky after he converted his set shot.

Kai Lohmann celebrates winning the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Often a signal to a loved one who has passed away, Lohmann said his message was actually one of thanks and praise.

"I was speaking to God, he's kept me (going) through the year," Lohmann said.

"It's been a pretty hard year with injuries every week – I haven't really had injuries and had to play through them before, it means a lot, and I was grateful to get this opportunity again and play it again.

"Faith as well, bloody oath. Couldn't be more grateful for God, he's been amazing."

Kai Lohmann and Levi Ashcroft celebrate during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Lohmann has carried an ankle injury throughout the year, and is likely to consult a surgeon once celebrations have concluded.

There was a shoulder injury, and a calf issue too, and then a mid-season loss of confidence, swagger and cheekiness that has quickly become his trademark (although the stroke of the newly shaved head and cocky wink to the crowd in his semi-final goal celebration should have indicated he was well and truly back).

There'll be a few scars to heal too, having been cut open both above his eye and on the side of his head early in the game, leaving the field with blood streaming down his face.

Kai Lohmann in action during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"The ankle's probably as big as a f***ing hot air balloon too, I'm going to pop up like a bloody blow fish, but it's all worth it," Lohmann said.

"I've got a thick head, I was all right. Good shiner, and this was another one (points to just outside his ear), I had to get stitches in me ear.

"Couldn't hear for a quarter, I had heaps of blood in there. It was a little weird [not to be able to hear], but you can't really hear anything anyway, when there's 100,000 fans out there. I was just trying to listen out for the boys through my right ear."

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The blocked ear (and heaving Lions rooms) may have explained the mis-heard follow-up question about faith, but Lohmann was happy to wax lyrical about coach Chris Fagan, who has been a staunch public supporter of his small forward this year.

"Fages has been huge to me this year. He'd grab me for chats throughout the week, having the belief in me to keep playing me while I'm injured as well," Lohmann said.

"Obviously you're going to get injuries in your career, and you're not going to be fully fit every year. I was last year, and it was a dream. He's a great bloke, a great mentor and a great dad.

"I think [this year] means more. To be able to do it back-to-back, being hunted all year, I've been injured pretty much all year, and I've had some really hard times, so it means a lot more, and I've worked so much harder for it."