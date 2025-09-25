Darren Burgess will leave Adelaide and head back to Europe

Darren Burgess during the R15 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at the MCG on June 25, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE has lost fitness guru Darren Burgess to Italian soccer giants Juventus.

The world-renowned Burgess, who spent the past four years at the Crows, will be replaced by former Port Adelaide fitness manager Ian McKeown.

McKeown, who spent 2013 to 2021 at the Power, has most recently worked in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Burgess joined the Crows from AFL rivals Melbourne, overseeing the Demons' rise to the 2021 premiership.

Darren Burgess at Melbourne training on December 4, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Before that he had stints with the Socceroos, English Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal, and Port Adelaide.

Juventus announced the signing on its website early on Thursday morning AEST.

Burgess said the chance to join Juventus as director of performance was impossible to refuse.

"I have always had a passion for the world game," he said in a statement issued by the Crows on Thursday.

"And the scope of this new position is expansive and presents fresh leadership and senior executive level challenges."