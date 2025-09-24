Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Charlie Curnow, Jai Serong and Brayden Fiorini. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

CURNOW TO CONTINUE TRADE PUSH

CHARLIE Curnow will continue to push for a trade out of Carlton as the Blues hold firm on it requiring a super deal to move the two-time Coleman medallist.

Curnow returned from a holiday in the US last week and has reiterated to the Blues he wants to leave the club.

Geelong, Sydney and Gold Coast are all navigating ways to launch trade plays for Curnow, with the Cats the local option for the former Geelong Falcon but the club also having the least trade collateral.

The Suns are exploring ways to get involved in the Curnow chase, while also having interest in Western Bulldogs key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, but do not want to lose any of young trio Bailey Humphrey, Jed Walter or Ethan Read to open up a trade.

Gold Coast has recently made new contract offers to Walter, including a two-year extension past 2026 as well as a longer offer through to free agency.

The Suns do have draft capital, including picks No.6, 13 and 16, and will likely get another first-round pick for Sam Flanders' move to a Victorian club, but they need to stagger their picks to be able to match bids on as many as six Academy prospects.

Sydney's pick No.9 will be the starting point to its bid for Curnow, but Carlton is also looking for quality players to be a part of any deal if it is to be budged on Curnow exiting with four years to run on his contract.

Carlton has been linked with interest in Swan Ollie Florent separate to the Curnow discussion, although Florent, who also has four years remaining on his contract, is not pushing for a trade. – Callum Twomey

YOUNG HAWK ON RIVALS' RADAR

NORTH Melbourne and Essendon are among the clubs weighing up a move for uncontracted Hawthorn defender Jai Serong, who is assessing his options after a frustrating year on the fringes at the Hawks.

It's understood the Kangas and the Bombers have enquired about the versatile 193cm youngster, while the Swans have also shown an interest after an impressive season at VFL level for Box Hill.

Serong couldn't crack Hawthorn's senior side this season, but averaged 21.4 disposals and 7.3 marks per game playing as a third tall defender and wing option through the reserves across the campaign.

The younger brother of Fremantle star Caleb, Serong has played 10 senior games over four seasons on Hawthorn's list after arriving as the No.53 pick in the 2021 draft but hasn't been seen at senior level since playing in a semi-final last year.

Jai Serong during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Serong is one of a number of Hawthorn players considering their futures after the side's preliminary final exit last weekend, with Sam Butler also weighing up a potential move to West Coast.

Restricted free agent James Worpel is likely to take up a four-year offer from Geelong, while contracted youngster Henry Hustwaite also has interest from rival sides after making just four AFL appearances this season. – Riley Beveridge

SUNS LIFT FREE AGENT OFFER

GOLD Coast has upped the ante to keep free agent Brayden Fiorini, lifting its offer to a three-year deal amid rival interest.

The Suns unrestricted free agent has interest from Essendon and Port Adelaide as he weighs his future.

The Suns had tabled a two-year deal but have recently increased it to a three-year term in a bid to keep the 28-year-old.

Fiorini has previously looked at leaving the Suns but after breaking into the team mid-season he played 18 games for the year, including Gold Coast's two finals.

The Bombers and Power are chasing Fiorini to add more experience to their lists. – Callum Twomey

Brayden Fiorini celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SWAN SIGNS ON

JOEL Hamling has signed a one-year contract to remain at Sydney in 2026.

Greater Western Sydney explored a move for the key defender to provide some coverage at the Giants, but Hamling has extended his time at the Swans.

The 32-year-old moved from Fremantle to Sydney at the end of 2023, but didn't play a senior game last year before managing 14 appearances in 2025.

Hamling started his career at Geelong and was looking at joining a fifth club, but will spend his 15th season in the AFL at the Swans.

The 2016 Western Bulldogs premiership defender has now played 105 AFL games.

Greater Western Sydney will add delisted Essendon key defender Jayden Laverde later this year, most likely via the Rookie Draft or pre-season supplemental selection period after completing a medical with him this month. – Josh Gabelich

Joel Hamling during the round 12 match between Sydney and Adelaide at Sydney Cricket Ground, on May 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FUTURE PICK PLANNING TAKES OFF

CLUBS are already planning how many future picks they will need to secure at this year's Trade Period to have them in a strong position to match father-son and Academy bids at the 2026 draft and beyond after the League's new rules were conveyed on Monday.

AFL.com.au revealed on Monday the AFL had decided against a draft 'lockout' for clubs with tied players, however had decided to dramatically tighten up the ability to match bids on top talents.

Clubs will only be able to match bids using two picks, rather than the indefinite number that is currently allowed, while there will also be a grading system of access for top four or top eight teams on the ladder.

Cody Walker chats with Charlie Curnow during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Club chief executives were told on Monday by the League that they would get full details on the new rules next week before the start of the exchange period.

It has left clubs pondering how they can find extra early picks for next year for those with potential top players, and how the tougher rules will impact their plans.

The AFL will also deliver an assistance package to West Coast next week before the Trade Period begins, with extra rookie access and selections (up to four) considered likely, with the AFL also weighing giving the Eagles a pick they have to trade. – Callum Twomey

Andrew McQualter addresses his players during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DOGS' DARCY DRAFT PLAN

THE WESTERN Bulldogs could look to shift up the draft board with a bid set to come for father-son prospect Will Darcy.

Darcy is a raw talent but has been invited to test at the national Telstra AFL Draft Combine next month.

The Dogs currently have only picks No.10 and 28, but could target a move up the board using the second-round pick given the bid for Darcy could come around the middle of the second round.

Will Darcy looks on during the Oakleigh Chargers' Coates Talent League clash against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast has had interest in its pick No.6 and clubs will push to get that selection if the Suns can shift it out for more points to match for their Academy kids.

The Bulldogs' top choice will have to be on the table if Callum Wilkie pursues a move from St Kilda to take up the Dogs' lucrative four-year offer, however the Saints are not considered likely to budge if their gun defender looked at a move.

Darcy caught the eye of clubs early this season playing at Scotch College in Melbourne's school system, before getting a taste of Coates Talent League action with the Oakleigh Chargers. – Callum Twomey

ROOS COACHING REJIG

NORTH Melbourne has rejigged its coaching structure around Alastair Clarkson, with the Kangaroos in the market for two development coaches.

Michael Barlow has been promoted to midfield coach, replacing Leigh Adams who departed at the end of the season.

Matt Whitlock and Michael Barlow are seen before North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Lynch has replaced Barlow as head of development at Arden Street.

Development coach Adam Marcon has replaced Lynch as VFL coach in 2026.

North Melbourne has appointed Zane Littlejohn as a strategy coach to work with Clarkson.

Littlejohn spent the past three years coaching Box Hill in the VFL and working at Hawthorn in development.

The Tasmanian also coached the state team in 2024 and 2025, after starting in the AFL system with six years at Brisbane. – Josh Gabelich