Clubs will still be able to match bids on father-son and Academy talent in 2026 and beyond but the League is make them pay up for the privilege

Cody Walker in action for Bendigo Pioneers during the 2025 Coates Talent League season. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has opted against preventing clubs matching bids at the top of the draft but much tighter restrictions are coming for the 2026 intake.

Club bosses met with the League on Monday ahead of the Brownlow Medal, where they were given an update on the AFL's plans to make changes to its father-son and Academy bidding system.

As flagged on Gettable last week, the AFL has cooled on plans to have a restricted zone at the top of the draft inside the opening five, 10 or first round of picks that would stop clubs from being able to match bids in that area.

It was reiterated on Monday there would be no changes to the system in 2025, but there was set to be a significant tightening of bidding rules in 2026 that would see a grading system in place, whereby teams in different parts of the ladder would need to be in zones to match bids.

Club chief executives were told by the AFL there would be no lockout, meaning clubs like Carlton, which has access to father-son Cody Walker next year, would still be able to match an early bid on the potential top-three pick.

But the League is adamant it will be making adjustments to its bidding system for next year, with clubs set to have varying degrees of access depending on their ladder position.

Cody Walker chats with Charlie Curnow during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Such a move would add another complex layer to the draft system, but would still allow access for clubs if they are willing to trade players or give up heavy draft collateral while also making the pool less compromised if clubs are unable to match multiple early bids.

The 10 per cent points discount applied to clubs matching bids is also expected to be further reduced – if not wiped out altogether.

Clubs are expected to be given further details on the next iteration of the bidding system as soon as next week ahead of this year's free agency and trade period.

It comes after Port Adelaide, Essendon, Greater Western Sydney, Carlton and Sydney were all among the clubs to hit out at the League's consideration to add a draft lockout barring father-sons, northern Academy and Next Generation Academy players from having their bids matched in the early stages of the draft.

Clubs were not given any further indication on their rezoned Next Generation Academy regions, while Tasmania's list concessions are also expected to be formalised in the next week.