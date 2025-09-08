Carlton has had discussions with the League around possible changes to draft bidding

CARLTON is having discussions with the AFL about any impending changes to the father-son and Academy bidding system, with the Blues among the clubs rallying against a draft 'lockout' being imposed.

And Greater Western Sydney has also in recent weeks lodged a submission with its view to avoid any significant changes to the bidding system and allow the new Draft Value Index to play out, having yet to be tested at a draft since being updated last year.

The Blues, led by new chief executive officer Graham Wright, have had discussions with the League around its intentions with any changes to the draft as soon as 2026, which could impact Carlton's access to top pick Cody Walker.

Walker, the son of former Blue Andrew, nominated Carlton in July as his preferred home for the 2026 draft having also had the option of choosing Richmond under Next Generation Academy rules. He shapes as a potential top three pick heading into his draft year.

The AFL told football bosses last month it was considering more change to the draft that could come as soon as 2026, with restricted zones where clubs wouldn't be allowed to match bids in the first five, 10 or first-round being thrown up as possibilities. This month's AFL Commission meeting is set to be significant in the future of the rules for the NGA and bidding system as well.

Carlton, Essendon and Port Adelaide stand as the clubs with the most to lose if a draft lockout is implemented, with Essendon having access to Koby Bewick in 2027 and the Power having up to four early picks across the next two seasons tied to the club.

AFL.com.au last week revealed the Power's submission to the League, which recommended a transition period over two to three years if the AFL removed any priority access to top talents in the draft.

GWS has had fewer players come through its Academy at the top end of the draft since losing the Albury and Murray border region nearly a decade ago and has put forward its recommendations to the League as well.

The Giants do not have the same stream of top-end Academy players coming through their ranks as other northern state clubs, but are keen for the system put in place last year as a result of the nine-month competitive balance review to be tested over a longer period before introducing any further change.

They supported the work done by the AFL through 2024 to come up with the new Draft Value Index and bidding changes and are in favour of letting that system run its course over a three to four-year period to gain data on its success before any significant changes are applied.