The Swans have made two more list changes, including an experienced tall

Aaron Francis in action during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has delisted former Essendon swingman Aaron Francis and rookie draftee Blake Leidler.

Francis was originally drafted by Essendon at pick 6 in the 2015 draft and played 54 games for the Bombers before joining the Swans at the end of 2022.

He played a further 30 senior games in Sydney, including 10 this year.

Leidler, pick 14 in last year's Telstra AFL Rookie Draft, played 16 VFL games this season but was unable to break through for a senior game.

The Swans have already delisted Robbie Fox, Ben Paton, Caleb Mitchell and Indhi Kirk.

"I want to thank Aaron and Blake for their contributions to our football club," Swans footy boss Leon Cameron said.

Aaron Francis looks on during the R9 match between Sydney and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on May 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Since arriving at the club a few years ago, Aaron in particular has played an extremely important role in adding experience and versatility to our senior side. He was also a very valuable contributor when he played VFL footy, helping develop our younger athletes.

"Blake was a solid contributor in our VFL side this season, and I thank him for his commitment to our program since arriving in Sydney.

"I wish both boys the very best for their futures."