Breann Harrington celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Carlton and the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON ruck Breann Harrington is back to her All-Australian after dominant performance against the Western Bulldogs on the weekend, according to AFLW expert Gem Bastiani.

Harrington was of of the Blues' top performers in their 16-point win over the Bulldogs on Saturday finishing with a goal, 11 disposals and three contested marks.

"Goodness me, Breann Harrington, she's just a power athlete, isn't she?" Bastiani said in this week's episode of AFL.com.au's The Wrap.

"I'm reliably told that over 20 metres she's the fastest player on the Blues' list."

Harrington spent more time in the ruck over the weekend with teammate Jess Good sidelined with a calf concern. This season the 180cm tall is averaging career-best numbers for disposals (14), marks (five) and score involvements (3.3).

"A couple of years ago Bre Harrington, then Moody, was deemed out-and-out the best ruck in the AFLW without question," Bastiani said.

"Then over the last couple of years there's been the evolution of a number of other rucks. Mim Strom has become so powerful in her own right, Jess Allan has been very good, Tahlia Hickie, the Wales sisters.

"Bre Harrington this year is saying, 'Nah, nah, nah we're not having this anymore, I am the best ruck in the AFLW once more'."

Learn More 16:33

Another Blue who has helped lead their side to a 3-1 start and fifth position on the ladder is father-daughter recruit Sophie McKay, who continues to improve week-on-week.

McKay kicked two goals, had 13 disposals and five tackles, and took a Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender against the Bulldogs.

"So much talk about Sophie McKay coming into this season. Obviously a father-daughter selection, the younger sister of captain Abbie," Bastiani said.

"This was her first really well rounded game. (She) hit the scoreboard, flew at marks, laid some really good tackles and I just love what Sophie's been able to do.

"She's playing largely as a small forward but we know over time she'll also have the ability to come up and play as a mid as well. She's so exciting."

Learn More 00:33

Bastiani and co-host Laura Spurway also discuss other exciting takeaways from round four, including Chloe Molloy's miraculous goal against Walyalup on Sunday afternoon at Henson Park.



"Remarkable. Did she mean it? I don't think she meant it," Bastiani said.

"I genuinely don't understand the physics of how that went through, but it went through. The Swans are happy and Chloe Molloy is probably going to be happy on AFLW Awards night, too."

Learn More 00:54

Bastiani and Spurway also discuss the battle between the Prespakis sisters, Geelong captain Meg McDonald's response to her surprise axing and the Melbourne midfielder who is having a career-best season.