The Swans have announced four list changes after their 2025 season came to an end

Robbie Fox during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has delisted four players, including versatile tall Robbie Fox and Indhi Kirk, the son of club legend, Brett Kirk.

Fox, Kirk, Caleb Mitchell and Ben Paton have all been delisted by the Swans after a disappointing season in which they finished 10th.

Originally from Tasmania, Fox had a remarkable rise from suburban football in Melbourne to the top level and he played 105 games for the Swans, including the 2022 and 2024 Grand Finals.

He was one of few Swans players who performed admirably in those two Grand Final defeats.

His 2025 season was ruined by injury and he managed only a handful of VFL games this year, meaning his last senior game at the club was the 2024 Grand Final loss to Brisbane.

Paton arrived at the Swans last off-season after being delisted by St Kilda and played four senior games this year.

Mitchell, pick 40 in the 2022 draft, played just three senior games in three seasons on the list.

Caleb Mitchell in action for the Sydney Swans during the 2024 Smithy's VFL season. Picture: Keith McInnes

Kirk, from the Swans Academy, did not play a senior game but managed 43 VFL appearance in his time at the club.

"It's always a really difficult time of year when we need to make these list decisions," Swans footy boss Leon Cameron said.

"Robbie, Caleb, Indhi and Ben have all made significant contributions to the Swans through their time here at the club. We are very grateful for their hard work and commitment.

"Robbie, in particular, will be remembered fondly within the footy club having played over 100 games for us which is no small achievement.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish all boys the very best for their futures."