What would the All-Australian team look like if it was based on AFL Player Ratings points?

(L-R) Nick Blakey, Riley Thilthorpe, Tristan Xerri. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHAT would this year's All-Australian team look like if it was picked on stats?

Champion Data's AFL Player Ratings system remains the stats guru's most definitive metric to define influence on a game and the scoreboard, with the tool still seen as the most sophisticated method of assessing player performance.

So, we have combined AFL Player Ratings points – with Champion Data's positional descriptors – to pick a stats-based All-Australian team. It's thrown up a side with a few surprises, but a strong team nonetheless.

ALL-AUSTRALIAN HUB History, past teams and more

For context, Champion Data sorts each player into a position on the field based on where they've spent the most time across the course of the season. But there are a few caveats.

Anyone with over 45 percent ruck time is defined as a ruck, even if they've spent more time in a secondary position, while 35 percent game time is required as a forward and as a midfielder for a player to be defined as a mid-forward.

With that said, here are the contenders for each position before the official team is announced on Thursday night.

MIDFIELDERS

The most hotly contested position on the ground, with 15 pure midfielders averaging more than 15 AFL Player Ratings points per game this season. Despite a late start to the year, Marcus Bontempelli (19.8) is Champion Data's top rated onballer in the competition this season. He's closely followed by his Bulldogs teammate Ed Richards (19.0), before a fair gap to Gold Coast pair Noah Anderson (17.6) and Matt Rowell (17.1). Then there's a cluster that includes Isaac Heeney (16.7), Tom Green (16.5), Caleb Serong (16.3) and Zak Butters (15.9). Others up for consideration would be Hugh McCluggage (15.7), Touk Miller (15.6), Max Holmes (15.5), Andrew Brayshaw (15.4), Finn Callaghan (15.4), Bailey Smith (15.2) and Nick Daicos (15.1). A further 26 midfielders average in the double-digits this season.

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

KEY FORWARDS

It's not all about goals on this list. Sam Darcy (14.9) is Champion Data's highest rated key forward spearhead, but there are a handful of others that would be under consideration. Riley Thilthorpe (13.7) and Coleman Medal winner Jeremy Cameron (13.2) are among them, while veteran Jack Gunston (10.7) then leads a list of forwards some way behind them. Included in that pack are Josh Treacy (10.6) and Aaron Naughton (10.2), while Harry McKay (10.3) is also among them but didn't really play enough games to find himself being any chance.

Jeremy Cameron kicks at goal during the match between Richmond and Geelong at the MCG in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KEY DEFENDERS

It's the usual suspects atop this list, with the four highest rated key defenders all previous All-Australians. First up is 2022 All-Australian Sam Taylor (11.0), closely followed by 2023 All-Australian Callum Wilkie (10.7), two-time All-Australian Harris Andrews (10.7) and fellow dual All-Australian Darcy Moore (10.7). Finally, then comes some fresh faces with Sam Collins (10.6), Mark Keane (10.1) and Jack Buckley (10.1) the others vying for their first ever blazers.

Sam Taylor (right) battles with Isaac Keeler during the match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at Engie Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RUCKS

It's a long list here, as well. There are 14 rucks all averaging more than 10 AFL Player Ratings points per game, though Tristan Xerri (17.5) is some way clear in front. Following him are Luke Jackson (15.9) and Max Gawn (15.4), before Brodie Grundy (14.6), Darcy Cameron (13.2), Jarrod Witts (13.1) and Toby Nankervis (13.0) form a competitive chasing pack. In amongst the rest with double-digit averages are Lloyd Meek (12.1), Tim English (12.0), Rowan Marshall (11.8), Tom De Koning (11.5), Reilly O'Brien (10.7), Kieren Briggs (10.6) and Mark Blicavs (10.4).

Tristan Xerri and Max Gawn compete in a ruck contest during the match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the MCG in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MID-FORWARDS

There's a group of 11 players here who squeeze into a well contested crop. Leading the way are Kysaiah Pickett (13.6) and Izak Rankine (13.5), though they're closely followed by Christian Petracca (13.4). Up next are Joel Freijah (12.1) and Nic Martin (12.1), who just makes the list after playing 16 games this year. Bailey Humphrey (11.9), Jy Simpkin (11.4), Zac Bailey (11.1), Jack Graham (10.8), Shai Bolton (10.7) and Justin McInerney (10.2) are the others averaging double-digits.

Kysaiah Pickett handballs during the match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GENERAL FORWARDS

One of the most highly competitive spots is the race to be the team's general forward, which includes a batch of the game's best smaller options. Geelong pair Gryan Miers (12.3) and Shaun Mannagh (12.0) lead the way, though there are 17 players averaging in the double-digits. Behind them are Toby Greene (11.6), Max Hall (11.3), Dylan Moore (11.3) and Rhylee West (11.2). Then there's a huge chasing pack that also includes Darcy Jones (10.8), Paul Curtis (10.5), Cam Rayner (10.5), Sam Switkowski (10.5), Patrick Dangerfield (10.4), Zac Williams (10.3), Alex Neal-Bullen (10.3), Ben Keays (10.3), Josh Rachele (10.2), Nick Watson (10.0) and Seth Campbell (10.0).

Toby Greene kicks the ball during the match between Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne at Manuka Oval in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GENERAL DEFENDERS

Similar to the race for a spot as a general forward, there is hot competition in among the general defenders. Unsurprisingly, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (15.9) is some way clear of his St Kilda teammate Jack Sinclair (14.2) atop the list. Nick Blakey (14.1) and Bailey Dale (14.0) then have some separation ahead of Lachie Ash (12.5), with a huge chasing pack behind them. Among that list are Darcy Wilmot (11.7), Dayne Zorko (11.7), Connor Rozee (11.7), Jordan Clark (11.4) and Liam Baker (11.3). Then, to finish off the list of general defenders, there's Josh Daicos (10.8), Karl Amon (10.7), Trent Rivers (10.6), Jaspa Fletcher (10.5), Nick Vlastuin (10.4), Mason Redman (10.4), Joel Jeffrey (10.3), Jake Bowey (10.2), Lachie Whitfield (10.1) and Dan Rioli (10.0).

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WINGS

If you're going to pick wingers, pick the right ones. This year, the battle for the two spots on the ground might be fought between six eligible players. According to the ratings, Collingwood duo Jack Crisp (12.9) and Steele Sidebottom (11.4) should be leading the way. Behind them are Brayden Fiorini (11.2), Ollie Dempsey (11.1), Bailey Williams (10.2) and first-year youngster Harvey Langford (10.1).

Steele Sidebottom and Jack Crisp warm up during the match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL PLAYER RATINGS ALL-AUSTRALIAN SIDE

So, as for the side. If you're going with conventional team-building wisdom, you would pick three key forwards and three key defenders. There are then three general defenders down back, two mid-forwards and a general forward up front. There's one ruck, two wingers and three pure midfielders in the starting side. The bench is then made up of the best of the rest, which – in this case – happens to be all four midfielders. With an enforced 16-game minimum for selection, here is what the team would look like.

B: Callum Wilkie, Sam Taylor, Nick Blakey

HB: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Harris Andrews, Jack Sinclair

C: Jack Crisp, Marcus Bontempelli, Steele Sidebottom

HF: Kysaiah Pickett, Riley Thilthorpe, Izak Rankine

F: Jeremy Cameron, Sam Darcy, Gryan Miers

Foll: Tristan Xerri, Ed Richards, Noah Anderson

I/C: Matt Rowell, Isaac Heeney, Tom Green, Caleb Serong