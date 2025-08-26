There are 28 potential first time All-Australians named in the extended 44-man squad

Mark Keane, Sam Darcy and Josh Dunkley. Pictures: AFL Photos

MINOR premier Adelaide, reigning premier Brisbane and aspiring finalists Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs have provided almost half the 44 players named in the extended 2025 AFL All-Australian squad.

The All-Australian selection panel has selected an extended squad of the 44 best players of 2025, which will be trimmed to a team of 22 at the AFL Awards night on Thursday.

The Crows, Lions, Suns and Bulldogs lead the way with five selections each, while Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney (four each), Collingwood and Geelong (three), Hawthorn, Melbourne, Port Adelaide and Sydney (two) and Richmond and St Kilda (one) are also represented.

North Melbourne is one of four clubs along with Carlton, Essendon and West Coast to not have a representative.

St Kilda defender Cal Wilkie and North ruck Tristan Xerri are among the most notable omissions from the squad along with Saints pair Jack Sinclair and Jack Higgins, Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee, Kangaroos forward Paul Curtis, Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton, Gold Coast's Touk Miller, Collingwood ruck Darcy Cameron and Essendon captain Zach Merrett. Dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale has also missed out, with a late-season quad injury cruelling his chances of selection.

Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage is among the 28 players hoping to score their first All-Australian blazer, with the Lion having been previously selected in the squad four times without making the final team.

Other potential first-timers include including McCluggage's Lions teammate Josh Dunkley, Hawthorn defender Josh Battle and Suns forward Ben Long.

Long is joined in the squad by Suns teammates and fellow potential first timers Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell, Ben King and Sam Collins, while the Bulldogs are represented by Marcus Bontempelli, Ed Richards, Bailey Dale, Tom Liberatore and Sam Darcy.

Lions midfielder Dunkley, previously a squad member in 2019, is in line for his first blazer alongside McCluggage and Zac Bailey, while teammates Harris Andrews and Dayne Zorko have also been named.

Adelaide has four potential first-timers in Mark Keane, Josh Worrell, Izak Rankine and Riley Thilthorpe alongside skipper Jordan Dawson.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Wilkie, a 2023 All-Australian who was named in AFL.com.au's best 22 of the year on Tuesday, is perhaps the most surprising omission.

Rozee, a two-time selection in 2022 and 2023, has also missed out after the Power's disappointing season, while selectors opted for Fremantle's Luke Jackson and Sydney's Brodie Grundy ahead of Xerri and Cameron among the ruck contenders.

ALL-AUSTRALIAN HUB History, past teams and more

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn is in line for an equal-record eighth selection as ruck in the team of 22, while Bontempelli is chasing his seventh blazer.

The final side of 22 will be unveiled at the AFL Awards Night on Thursday night.

The official 2025 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane and Matthew Pavlich.

2025 ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Noah Anderson, Harris Andrews, Lachie Ash, Zac Bailey, Josh Battle, Marcus Bontempelli, Andrew Brayshaw, Zak Butters, Finn Callaghan, Jeremy Cameron, Jordan Clark, Sam Collins, Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Bailey Dale, Sam Darcy, Jordan Dawson, Josh Dunkley, Jamie Elliott, Max Gawn, Mitch Georgiades, Tom Green, Brodie Grundy, Jack Gunston, Isaac Heeney, Max Holmes, Luke Jackson, Mark Keane, Ben King, Tom Liberatore, Ben Long, Hugh McCluggage, Kysaiah Pickett, Izak Rankine, Ed Richards, Matt Rowell, Caleb Serong, Bailey Smith, Sam Taylor, Riley Thilthorpe, Nick Vlastuin, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Josh Worrell, Dayne Zorko

Squad members by club

5 - Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs

4 - Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney

3 - Collingwood, Geelong

2 - Hawthorn, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Sydney

1 - Richmond, St Kilda

0 - Carlton, Essendon, North Melbourne, West Coast

Jordan Dawson

2023 All-Australian team

Mark Keane

Never previously All-Australian

Izak Rankine

Never previously All-Australian

Riley Thilthorpe

Never previously All-Australian

Josh Worrell

Never previously All-Australian

Harris Andrews

2019, 2020 All-Australian team

2018, 2023, 2024 extended squad

Zac Bailey

Never previously All-Australian

Josh Dunkley

Never previously All-Australian team

2019 Extended Squad

Hugh McCluggage

Never previously All-Australian team

2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 extended squad

Dayne Zorko

2017, 2024 All-Australian team

2019, 2021 extended squad

No selections

Josh Daicos

2023 All-Australian team

2022 extended squad

Nick Daicos

2023, 2024 All-Australian team

Jamie Elliott

Never previously All-Australian

No selections

Jordan Clark

Never previously All-Australian team

2024 extended squad

Luke Jackson

Never previously All-Australian team

2023 extended squad

Caleb Serong

2023, 2024 All-Australian team

Jeremy Cameron

2013, 2019, 2022, 2024 All-Australian team

2015 extended squad

Max Holmes

Never previously All-Australian team

2024 extended squad

Bailey Smith

Never previously All-Australian

Noah Anderson

Never previously All-Australian team

2023, 2024 extended squad

Sam Collins

Never previously All-Australian team

2024 extended squad

Ben King

Never previously All-Australian

Ben Long

Never previously All-Australian

Matt Rowell

Never previously All-Australian

Lachie Ash

Never previously All-Australian

Finn Callaghan

Never previously All-Australian

Tom Green

Never previously All-Australian team

2023 extended squad

Sam Taylor

2022 All-Australian team

Josh Battle, Hawthorn

Never previously All-Australian

Jack Gunston, Hawthorn

2018 All-Australian team

2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 extended squad

Max Gawn

2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 (captain), 2022, 2024 All-Australian team

Kysaiah Pickett

Never previously All-Australian

No selections

Zak Butters, Port Adelaide

2023, 2024 All-Australian team

2020 extended squad

Mitch Georgiades

Never previously All-Australian

Nick Vlastuin

Never previously All-Australian team

2020 extended squad

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Never previously All-Australian

Brodie Grundy

2018, 2019 All-Australian team

Isaac Heeney

2022, 2024 All-Australian team

No selections

Marcus Bontempelli

2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 (vice captain), 2023 (vice captain), 2024 (captain) All-Australian team

2017, 2022 extended squad

Bailey Dale

2021 All-Australian team

2024 extended squad

Sam Darcy

Never previously All-Australian

Tom Liberatore

Never previously All-Australian team

2014, 2023 extended squad

Ed Richards

Never previously All-Australian