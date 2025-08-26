MINOR premier Adelaide, reigning premier Brisbane and aspiring finalists Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs have provided almost half the 44 players named in the extended 2025 AFL All-Australian squad.
The All-Australian selection panel has selected an extended squad of the 44 best players of 2025, which will be trimmed to a team of 22 at the AFL Awards night on Thursday.
STATEMENT Squad of 44 for 2025 All Australian Team named
The Crows, Lions, Suns and Bulldogs lead the way with five selections each, while Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney (four each), Collingwood and Geelong (three), Hawthorn, Melbourne, Port Adelaide and Sydney (two) and Richmond and St Kilda (one) are also represented.
North Melbourne is one of four clubs along with Carlton, Essendon and West Coast to not have a representative.
St Kilda defender Cal Wilkie and North ruck Tristan Xerri are among the most notable omissions from the squad along with Saints pair Jack Sinclair and Jack Higgins, Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee, Kangaroos forward Paul Curtis, Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton, Gold Coast's Touk Miller, Collingwood ruck Darcy Cameron and Essendon captain Zach Merrett. Dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale has also missed out, with a late-season quad injury cruelling his chances of selection.
Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage is among the 28 players hoping to score their first All-Australian blazer, with the Lion having been previously selected in the squad four times without making the final team.
Other potential first-timers include including McCluggage's Lions teammate Josh Dunkley, Hawthorn defender Josh Battle and Suns forward Ben Long.
Long is joined in the squad by Suns teammates and fellow potential first timers Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell, Ben King and Sam Collins, while the Bulldogs are represented by Marcus Bontempelli, Ed Richards, Bailey Dale, Tom Liberatore and Sam Darcy.
Lions midfielder Dunkley, previously a squad member in 2019, is in line for his first blazer alongside McCluggage and Zac Bailey, while teammates Harris Andrews and Dayne Zorko have also been named.
Adelaide has four potential first-timers in Mark Keane, Josh Worrell, Izak Rankine and Riley Thilthorpe alongside skipper Jordan Dawson.
Wilkie, a 2023 All-Australian who was named in AFL.com.au's best 22 of the year on Tuesday, is perhaps the most surprising omission.
Rozee, a two-time selection in 2022 and 2023, has also missed out after the Power's disappointing season, while selectors opted for Fremantle's Luke Jackson and Sydney's Brodie Grundy ahead of Xerri and Cameron among the ruck contenders.
Melbourne skipper Max Gawn is in line for an equal-record eighth selection as ruck in the team of 22, while Bontempelli is chasing his seventh blazer.
The final side of 22 will be unveiled at the AFL Awards Night on Thursday night.
The official 2025 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane and Matthew Pavlich.
2025 ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD
Noah Anderson, Harris Andrews, Lachie Ash, Zac Bailey, Josh Battle, Marcus Bontempelli, Andrew Brayshaw, Zak Butters, Finn Callaghan, Jeremy Cameron, Jordan Clark, Sam Collins, Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Bailey Dale, Sam Darcy, Jordan Dawson, Josh Dunkley, Jamie Elliott, Max Gawn, Mitch Georgiades, Tom Green, Brodie Grundy, Jack Gunston, Isaac Heeney, Max Holmes, Luke Jackson, Mark Keane, Ben King, Tom Liberatore, Ben Long, Hugh McCluggage, Kysaiah Pickett, Izak Rankine, Ed Richards, Matt Rowell, Caleb Serong, Bailey Smith, Sam Taylor, Riley Thilthorpe, Nick Vlastuin, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Josh Worrell, Dayne Zorko
Squad members by club
5 - Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs
4 - Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney
3 - Collingwood, Geelong
2 - Hawthorn, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Sydney
1 - Richmond, St Kilda
0 - Carlton, Essendon, North Melbourne, West Coast
