Jed McEntee has been delisted after 52 games for the Power

Jed McEntee celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE CHANGE has continued at Port Adelaide, with small forward Jed McEntee the seventh player in the past 24 hours to be a confirmed exit ahead of next season.

A mid-season draftee in 2021, McEntee played 52 games for the Power, including 22 in 2023.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

He was informed this week that he would not be offered a new deal for 2026, after Ryan Burton, Jeremy Finlayson, Dylan Williams, Hugh Jackson and Lachie Charleson were all delisted on Monday.

Small forward Willie Rioli also announced his retirement on Monday.

"Jed has played some important on-field roles for us during his time at the club," Power list boss Jamie Cripps said.

Jed McEntee kicks the ball for Port Adelaide against Fremantle in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He was always committed to the program and we saw him grow as a player over the past few years.

"Jed is a great person and we wish him the best of luck for his future."

The list changes come just days after Ken Hinkley's departure as senior coach, with Josh Carr officially taking the reins.

Travis Boak and Rory Atkins had announced their retirements earlier this month and played their final AFL games last Friday night.

More to come …