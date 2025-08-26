The Suns will embrace the "privilege" of getting a chance to book the club's first finals berth

Noah Anderson in action during the R23 match between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast captain Noah Anderson says his team is ready to embrace the pressure of a must-win match against Essendon on Wednesday night to secure a maiden finals appearance.

Although Essendon has lost 12 straight games and will be a heavy underdog with its lengthy injury list, Anderson said the Bombers would be no "pushover".

For the Suns, it's not just about winning one game against a lowly opponent, it's about burying 14 previous seasons of not qualifying for September.

"We've been waiting a long time to put ourselves in a spot like this where we have an opportunity to play finals," Anderson said following his team's captain's run at People First Stadium on Tuesday.

"I think it's a privilege.

"So many players and captains have come before me, and I get to be the one running out tomorrow night in a must-win game to play finals.

"This is the spot we've always wanted to be in, I've always wanted to be in."

Gold Coast has blown two chances already to lock away a top-eight spot, losing to Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide in the past fortnight.

It will regain running defender Daniel Rioli (leg) and dynamic half-forward Bailey Humphrey (knee) to bolster its line-up.

"We understand there's a little bit more pressure tomorrow night, but we spoke about that earlier in the week, we've spoken about it all year," Anderson said.

The Suns after the round 24 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's about getting to a space where you're ready to perform and have fun and play together.

"To walk out tomorrow night and think they're going to be a pushover would be a big mistake."

If the Suns beat Essendon by more than approximately five goals, they will make the trip to face Fremantle in an elimination final.

If the margin is less than that, they will face Greater Western Sydney.