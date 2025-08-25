We're only two games into the 2025 AFLW season, but it's already shaping up to be the best of all-time

Brisbane celebrates a win during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

I’M CALLING it now. This is already the best season of AFLW yet.

On the weekend, we had records broken, equalled and created. After last week’s star turns from young guns, this week the senior players stood up and said ‘don’t you forget about me’.

Jas Garner had perhaps the greatest ever AFLW individual performance, racking up 31 disposals and kicking six goals. It’s a lofty achievement in its own right, even more so when you consider AFLW games only run for 68 minutes compared to the men’s 80.

Not to be outdone, Garner’s teammate Ash Riddell equalled the AFLW disposal record with 43.

Garner was one goal shy of equalling the all-time AFLW record for goals in a game, but that record was matched across the weekend anyway.

In just her second game back from an ACL injury, Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy kicked seven goals against Gold Coast to draw level with the competition record, set by Brooke Lochland back in the eight-team era of 2018.

The Swans were one of two teams to break the 100-point barrier, with Brisbane also getting within two points of the all-time highest AFLW score, finishing with the third-largest score ever. Two further games saw sides score in excess of 85 points, with the four high-scoring games a competition-wide first.

At one point on Saturday, the race was on between Molloy and Melbourne’s Tayla Harris as the pair kicked bulk goals in the first half of two concurrent games. After heading into the main break with four goals in the half, Harris was quieter in front of the sticks in the second half, while Molloy built on her five to half-time.

These records have been created across nine seasons and eight years of the competition. In just two games in 2025, they’ve already been equalled if not surpassed.

Even the lower scoring games were exciting. Sophie Alexander won the game for Essendon with just 17 seconds left on the clock, Tarni Evans kicked three consecutive goals in a quarter for Greater Western Sydney, while Kalinda Howarth kicked her first goal in 1028 days.

Last week, the kids lit it up. Lucia Painter kicked three goals in a quarter, Zippy Fish equalled the record for most disposals on debut, Zoe Besanko’s forward craft put the rest of the comp on notice, Sophie McKay’s tenacity was on full display under the Ikon Park lights and of course, Ash Centra’s bounce took the footy world by storm.

This week, members of the old guard hit new highs. Molloy and Garner's goal hauls were their career-best, as was Harris's. Brisbane's Courtney Hodder kicked a personal best three goals, while Riddell broke her own disposal record.

The footy also just looked better.

While Hawthorn coach Dan Webster has a bone to pick with how it’s been adjudicated, the new interpretation of the holding the ball rule is already creating less congested and more free-flowing footy, which gives players more of an opportunity to maintain possession and really show the skills they’ve been working so hard on. Kicks are finding targets, handball chains are linking up, and players are galloping down the wing.

It also felt better.

The crowd at Arden St Oval for the Roos’ premiership flag unfurling was enormous, with hundreds of fans clamouring for a photo with or signature from players after the game. There was even a crowd around the post-match press conferences, with scores of fans gathering behind the pack of journalists to watch North coach Darren Crocker front the media alongside club debutant Tessa Boyd.

Western Bulldogs AFL premiership hero Tom Boyd was one of them. Young daughter in tow, his own footy journey was a distant memory as he watched his sister on hers.

Not only was it a record-breaking weekend, but it was a weekend that was full of the best parts of AFLW. And the season’s just getting started.