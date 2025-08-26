Josh Weddle celebrates during the round eight match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, May 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE DOOR is open for Hawthorn defender Josh Weddle to play a role in September after a positive scan result on Monday.

Weddle has been sidelined since round 16 due to bone stress in his back, but a clear scan has given the Hawk the green light to pursue a return.

Hawthorn had been waiting for that scan to determine if he could play again in 2025 and will now work through when he can return.

Bone stress was discovered in his back after the win over North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium in late June.

Josh Weddle during the round 16 match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Weddle was initially facing the rest of his season being over, but unlike Calsher Dear and Will McCabe, who were both sidelined for four months with back issues, the 2022 first-round pick could now play a role in September.

Box Hill will host a VFL qualifying final against Southport on Saturday and Weddle is expected to play managed minutes in that game, his first VFL appearance since 2023.

Despite not playing for Box Hill this season, the AFL has confirmed Weddle is eligible to play VFL this weekend because he did not play in round 24. He will remain eligible for as long as Sam Mitchell's side remains alive in 2025.

Hawthorn lost to Brisbane at the Gabba on Sunday night and will face with Fremantle or Greater Western Sydney in an away elimination final, depending on the result of Gold Coast's game against Essendon on Wednesday night.

If Weddle makes a successful return this weekend, the versatile Victorian should be available for that first final.