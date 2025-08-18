How the thrilling final round of the 2025 season could play out

Fremantle's Luke Jackson, Brisbane's Charlie Cameron, Western Bulldog Sam Darcy and Collingwood's Nick Daicos. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LAST spot in the top eight and three top-four places are still up for grabs heading into the final round of a thrilling home and away season.

While Adelaide has locked up a top-two finish, and Geelong is likely to join it, the other possibilities are still wide open ahead of round 24.

Brisbane, Collingwood, Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney are the other clubs just about certain to play finals this year.

But where they finish remains unknown, while three clubs are chasing two spots – and two of them will meet on Sunday afternoon.

Gold Coast has two games left, meeting Port Adelaide and Essendon across the final round, with one win enough to send it to a first finals appearance in its history.

While the Lions and Hawks will fight it on Sunday night in a bid to make the top four, the Western Bulldogs will host Fremantle at Marvel Stadium earlier in a day in a blockbuster to secure a spot in September.

Here is your one-stop shop for all the permutations for your side still in the finals hunt.

Friday, August 22

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.10pm AEST



If the Magpies win

- They will take a huge step towards a top-four finish

- However, percentage will be important. Given Hawthorn and Brisbane meet on Sunday night, the Magpies will finish above one of them. But it is Gold Coast which can still catch them

- The Magpies (123.1) have only a slightly better percentage than the Suns (121.2), who have two games left against struggling Port Adelaide and Essendon, meaning they can still climb into fourth at Collingwood's expense

If the Demons win

- Collingwood will miss out on a top-four finish and could drop to as low as eighth

Christian Petracca chases Nick Daicos during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

If the Power win

- The Suns will be waiting until the final day of the home and away season to seal their spot in September

- Gold Coast's slim chances of a top-four finish will be over

If the Suns win

- They will secure a finals spot for the first time in their history

- A top-four finish isn't out of the question. If the Magpies and Hawks lose, the Suns only need to win both of their remaining games to finish in the top four

- But it's more likely Gold Coast (121.2) will be chasing the Magpies (123.1) on percentage across the final round, and potentially Hawthorn (122.7) as well

Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's clash against Port Adelaide in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday, August 23

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

If the Kangaroos win

- The Crows will finish second if Geelong beats Richmond. They will be minor premiers if the Cats lose

If the Crows win

- They will be crowned minor premiers

Jordan Dawson tackles Luke Davies-Uniacke during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

If the Tigers win

- Given how healthy the Cats' percentage (140.7) is, Geelong is almost certain to still finish in the top four

- The Cats are unlikely to drop any lower than third, which would happen if the Lions beat the Hawks on Sunday night

If the Cats win

- They will finish second if the Crows beat the Kangaroos earlier in the day

- They will be crowned minor premiers if the Crows lose

Jeremy Cameron kicks a goal during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sunday, August 24

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Engie Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

If the Giants win

- Their finals place, which is all but guaranteed already, will be sealed

- They can finish in the top four if results go their way. They need Collingwood and Fremantle to lose, and Gold Coast to drop one of its remaining two matches, to secure a double chance

If the Saints win

- The Giants are still almost certain to play finals, given they are sixth, and given Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs meet in round 24. GWS (115.5) has a better percentage than the Dockers (108.6), while they are a win ahead of the Bulldogs

Toby Bedford tackles Jack Sinclair during the match between GWS and St Kilda in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

If the Bulldogs win

- They will play finals in 2025

- The Bulldogs will finish fourth if Collingwood, Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney lose, and Gold Coast loses at least one of its remaining two games

- The Dockers will miss the finals unless the Suns lose both of their remaining games, given their percentage is comfortably the worst of the top nine teams

If the Dockers win

- They will play finals in 2025

- The Dockers will finish fourth if Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney lose, and Gold Coast loses at least one of its remaining two games

- The Bulldogs will miss the finals unless the Suns lose both of their remaining games

Luke Jackson in action during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane v Hawthorn at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

If the Lions win

- They will seal a top-four finish

- The Lions will finish second if the Cats lose to the Tigers

- The Hawks are still almost certain to play finals, given the Dockers and Bulldogs meet on Sunday. Hawthorn is a win clear of the Bulldogs, and its percentage (122.7) is significantly better than Fremantle's (108.6). But the Hawks could still slide back to eighth

If the Hawks win

- They will boost their chances of a top-four finish

- The only teams that could move above them in the race for the top four are Collingwood and Gold Coast. The Pies would need to beat Melbourne and maintain their percentage advantage over the Hawks, which sits at 0.4 heading into the weekend. The Suns would need to win both of their remaining games and gain 1.5 per cent on the Hawks to overtake them

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against Brisbane in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Wednesday, August 27

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

If the Suns win

- They will secure a finals spot for the first time in their history

- A top-four finish isn't out of the question. If the Magpies and Hawks lose, the Suns only need to win both of their remaining games to finish in the top four

- But it's more likely Gold Coast (121.2) will be chasing the Magpies (123.1) on percentage across the final round, or both Collingwood and Hawthorn (122.7)

If the Bombers win

- If the Suns also lose to Port, Gold Coast will, incredibly, miss finals, given their percentage (121.2) is significantly worse than the Western Bulldogs' (140.3)