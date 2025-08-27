The Suns have cruised to a big win over the Bombers

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast's wait is over. The Suns will play finals for the first time in their 15-year history after demolishing Essendon by a club-record 95 points at People First Stadium on Wednesday night.

After missing chances against Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide to lock up a top-eight spot, there would be no such mistake against the depleted Bombers.

Gold Coast put the game to bed with a scintillating seven-goal first quarter and ran out a comprehensive 23.15 (153) to 8.10 (58) victor.

Former skipper Jarrod Witts put the exclamation point on the celebration by kicking a goal after the siren to be mobbed by each and every Suns player.

Their 15th win of the season locked up seventh spot and an elimination final against Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Not surprisingly, midfield aces Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell were at the centre of the win, putting in performances that could also prove valuable on Brownlow Medal night.

Skipper Anderson said it was a "privilege" to lead his team into such a big match and backed it up with a best afield outing of 34 disposals and three goals.

Rowell blew the game open with his 13 first-quarter touches and finished with 31 for the night that included two goals, the second of which came after palming Andrew McGrath and nailing on the run from 50m.

Anderson, Rowell and Touk Miller were benched for the final seven minutes of the game.

Ben King kicked a career-high seven goals to move to a club-record 69 for the season and second in the Coleman Medal, while John Noble, Lachie Weller and Wil Powell were also exceptional.

It was Essendon's 13th straight loss, and symbolic of its season, came with more injuries as Matt Guelfi (corked calf) and Todd Goldstein (concussion) were out of action before half-time.

After looking flat against the Giants and timid against Port, the Suns burst from the blocks on the back of their leaders.

King used his speed to get on the lead and kick the game's first three goals – the third after Daniel Rioli stormed through the middle of the ground, taking two bounces and deftly weighting a pass onto his full-forward's chest.

Anderson chimed in with the next two goals, including a wonderful 40m checkside after smothering an opponent handpass and slamming it on his right boot.

The Suns took 12 marks inside 50 in the first quarter alone, moving the ball swiftly from half-back with Rioli, Noble and Powell instrumental in providing chances ahead of the ball.

When Rowell slotted a goal on the run just as the quarter-time siren sounded, the home team had a 40-point lead and were charging towards September.

The advantaged stretched to 53 midway through the second term after Ethan Read converted a set shot from the left forward pocket, but the Bombers bit back just before the main break with two quick goals.

Gold Coast kicked six goals in the third quarter as the party began early at Carrara.

First-quarter ambush

If there were any nerves heading into the match, Gold Coast quickly put them to bed, ambushing the Bombers with a sizzling first quarter. Ben King kicked three goals, Noah Anderson added two more, and when Matt Rowell drilled one as the siren sounded, the Suns had established a 40-point lead. They were energetic and clinical, creating a season-high 12 marks inside 50 for the quarter.

Anderson's big finish

Although Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson will be more focused on his team's success, his own individual performance could have big ramifications come awards season. He's likely to be named an All-Australian for the first time on Thursday night, but his 34 disposals and three goals could also get him three votes on Brownlow Medal night. Anderson also led the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award by five votes from the chasing pack before counting went behind closed doors for the final two rounds and is in line for the perfect 10 in this match.

Daniel Rioli makes so much difference

He's missed five games with a leg injury, and seeing Daniel Rioli running around for the Suns again, it was easy to see what they've missed. He was the springboard for Ben King's first goal and then his blistering speed, two bounces and weighted pass to the full-forward for his third would have bought a smile to Damien Hardwick's face. Rioli's goal from 50m off a step in the third quarter was the icing on a wonderful return.

GOLD COAST 7.4 9.10 15.15 23.15 (153)

ESSENDON 1.0 3.4 5.6 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 7, Anderson 3, Rowell 2, Ainsworth 2, Witts, Rioli, Read, Powell, Long, Humphrey, Fiorini, Farrar, Davies

Essendon: Menzie 3, McMahon, Langford, Kako, Duursma, Durham

BEST

Gold Coast: Anderson, Rowell, King, Powell, Noble, Weller

Essendon: Shiel, Merrett, Clarke, Roberts



INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Essendon: Guelfi (corked calf), Goldstein (concussion)



SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Jake Rogers (replaced Bailey Humphrey at three-quarter time)

Essendon: Rhys Unwin (replaced Matt Guelfi in the second quarter)

Crowd: 16,768 at People First Stadium