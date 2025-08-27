Damien Hardwick is confident the Suns can have an impact in September after booking their first finals berth

Gold Coast players celebrate a Jarrod Witts goal in their clash against Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick said he's relieved to be playing finals after conceding his team had been "tight" in the past fortnight.

The Suns stormed into September for the first time in their 15-year history on the back of a record breaking 95-point drubbing of wounded Essendon on Wednesday night.

They will now face Fremantle at Optus Stadium in an elimination final on Saturday week.

After spurning chances to secure a top-eight spot with losses to Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide, Hardwick said he was "relieved" to create history.

There were emotional scenes in the dressingroom post-match as players and long-term staff members soaked up what the club had achieved.

The coach said it had been a difficult block following the death of Will Graham's older brother, Jackson, followed by the back-to-back losses.

"We probably felt a little bit tight in the previous two weeks, didn't handle our moments as well as we should," Hardwick said.

"I thought we put that to bed tonight, got the monkey off our back a little bit, I'd say.

"I'm really proud of the way our players responded."

The win was Gold Coast's 15th for the season, four more than any other year in their history.

Hardwick said Gold Coast could make the longest trip in the competition with confidence, believing it had what it took to make a dent in the post-season.

"We always give ourselves a chance. Even in the games we've been beaten we've been in front at critical stages," he said.

"They're a side that never gives up. Sometimes we get beaten, but at least we have a crack and come back and fight it out.

"I'm confident if we play our best, we're a very, very good chance of winning that game.

"What you've got to have is belief and confidence in what you do and how you play.

"We've certainly got a team identity. I think it stands up in big games."

Daniel Rioli (leg) and Bailey Humphrey (knee) got through unscathed in their return matches, with Hardwick confirming Graham (hamstring) and veteran David Swallow (knee) would come under consideration to face the Dockers.

For Essendon coach Brad Scott, the result brought down the curtain on what could only be described as a brutal year.

With their lengthy injury list, the Bombers played an incredibly inexperienced team and were blown away in the first quarter.

"No doubt we limped to the line," Scott said.

"The really important thing for our group was we continued to fight through difficult circumstances. The players themselves never accepted the excuses.

"We certainly didn't start out the year to debut 15 players and we certainly won't be doing that next year because it's just not possible."

Following the acquisition of four players through the mid-season draft, Scott said the Bombers would likely take another four fresh faces at the national draft, meaning they would have to cull "eight or nine" players in the coming months.

"We've got to get to work and improve not only our list, but the players we've got on our list currently," he said.

"The work we're going to have to do in the off-season is significant.

"We won't be starting fresh next year either. We're going to have to manage the early parts of the season with getting a few guys back throughout the year."

Matt Guelfi (corked calf) and Todd Goldstein (concussion) became the final two players of the season to suffer injuries.