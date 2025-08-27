Follow all the action from the closing match of the home and away season

Mac Andrew handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT ALL comes down to this!

After 24 rounds we have gone back to the beginning to get to the end as Gold Coast and Essendon play their rescheduled Opening Round clash.

And could there be more on the line for the Suns?

A win will send them into finals for the first time in club history, but a loss will see them fall short yet again - no second chance, no other results to wait on - it's all or nothing, right here right now.

As for the Bombers, in many ways their season ended weeks ago yet they're fronting up one more time, theoretically with nothing on the line but realistically with so much more than that.

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Jake Rogers

Essendon: Rhys Unwin

AFL teams like nothing more than dashing an opponent's dreams, and there are few bigger dreams than the one Gold Coast is hoping will come true tonight.

The Suns are leaving nothing in the changing rooms with the return of stars Daniel Rioli and Bailey Humphrey, along with young gun Jake Rogers. Veteran Alex Sexton has been omitted along with first-year duo Oscar Adams and Lachlan Gulbin.

Essendon's injury list is long but they've been boosted with the inclusions of Jayden Laverde and Sam Durham, with Zak Johnson and Jade Gresham going out.