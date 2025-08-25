Eleven players could land their first All-Australian blazers this week, according to our reporters

Jack Gunston, Jordan Dawson and Jamie Elliott. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE leads the way with three selections in AFL.com.au's combined All-Australian team, while Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli has been overlooked in a side stacked with new midfield talent.

Eight AFL.com.au reporters voted for their All-Australian teams this week, with Jordan Dawson named captain and picked alongside teammates Josh Worrell and Riley Thilthorpe.

Nine other clubs had two selections each in our unofficial team and Hawthorn had one (Jack Gunston), but Greater Western Sydney players were overlooked altogether.

AFL.com.au's 2025 All-Australian team

B: Josh Worrell, Cal Wilkie, Jordan Clark

HB: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Harris Andrews, Bailey Dale

C: Bailey Smith, Noah Anderson, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Ed Richards, Jeremy Cameron, Isaac Heeney

F: Jamie Elliott, Riley Thilthorpe, Jack Gunston

Foll: Max Gawn, Jordan Dawson (c), Nick Daicos

I/C: Kysaiah Pickett, Caleb Serong, Matt Rowell, Brodie Grundy

Half of the side were unanimous picks from our eight selectors, with Dawson, Thilthorpe, Harris Andrews, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Hugh McCluggage, Nick Daicos, Bailey Smith, Noah Anderson, Ed Richards, Jamie Elliott and Jeremy Cameron getting eight selections each.

Eleven of the 22 have never been All-Australian before, with a midfield changing of the guard represented by the selections of Anderson, McCluggage, Smith, Richards and Matt Rowell.

Multiple All-Australian midfielders to be overlooked include Bontempelli, Lachie Neale, Zak Butters and Zach Merrett, while Max Holmes and Tom Green were also unlucky to miss out.

PICK YOUR ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM Select your best 22 here

The other potential first-timers picked were Worrell, Thilthorpe, Wanganeen-Milera, Elliott, Jordan Clark and Kysaiah Pickett.

Veterans Gunston, Elliott and Cameron lead an experienced forward line alongside Thilthorpe and Swans star Isaac Heeney, while there is no room for Ben King or Mitch Georgiades.

The defence is led by Brisbane co-captain Andrews, Crows youngster Worrell and St Kilda stalwart Cal Wilkie, with the trio edging out Giants star Sam Taylor for the key position spots.

Learn More 17:33

Wanganeen-Milera, Clark and Bailey Dale are the ball users in the backline, with that trio edging out the likes of Josh Daicos, Lachie Ash and Dayne Zorko.

Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy are both selected, with the Melbourne skipper edging ahead to win a starting spot.

Our collective team was not picked through a consensus, with our reporters instead submitting their 22s individually before the votes were tallied and a combined team assembled.

The official extended squad is set to be announced on Tuesday before the final 22 is unveiled at the AFL Awards Night on Thursday night.

AFL.com.au's 2025 All-Australian team

B: Josh Worrell, Cal Wilkie, Jordan Clark

HB: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Harris Andrews, Bailey Dale

C: Bailey Smith, Noah Anderson, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Ed Richards, Jeremy Cameron, Isaac Heeney

F: Jamie Elliott, Riley Thilthorpe, Jack Gunston

Foll: Max Gawn, Jordan Dawson (c), Nick Daicos

I/C: Kysaiah Pickett, Caleb Serong, Matt Rowell, Brodie Grundy

Did our reporters get it right? Have your say by picking your own All-Australian team here and sharing with your mates

Squad members by club

Adelaide: 3

Brisbane: 2

Collingwood: 2

Fremantle: 2

Geelong: 2

Gold Coast: 2

Melbourne: 2

St Kilda: 2

Sydney: 2

Western Bulldogs: 2

Hawthorn: 1

Clubs with no selections: Carlton, Essendon, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond, West Coast