Power forward and former Eagle calls time on AFL career after 109 games

Willie Rioli jnr celebrates a goal during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

PORT Adelaide forward and West Coast premiership player Willie Rioli jnr has announced his retirement after 109 games at AFL level.

The 30-year-old played three seasons at the Power after six years at the Eagles, where he was part of the 2018 premiership team.

Kicking 151 majors across his career, Rioli was dangerous around goals, and said it was time to pass the baton to the next generation of Port Adelaide forwards.

Adam Simpson and Willie Rioli after the 2018 Toyota AFL Grand Final between West Coast Eagles and the Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

"I retire knowing I've given all I can to the game at the highest level," Rioli said.

“I made up my mind a couple of weeks’ ago that this would be my last season and it was great to finish on such a high last Friday night at Adelaide Oval.

"I want to see even more opportunities given to our young, talented small forwards at Port Adelaide in Joe Berry and Tom Cochrane. They're the future of our club. It’s time for me to step aside.

"I've loved my time at both Port Adelaide and West Coast and made lifelong friends. And I thank the Glenelg Football Club for everything they did for me in preparing me for the AFL.

Ken Hinkley and Willie Rioli jnr speak during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

“I thank everyone who has provided me with such great support across my journey and I’ll reach out personally to all those who have helped me along the way.

“In particular, I want to acknowledge the fans at Port Adelaide and West Coast who gave me so much love and support.

"I now look forward to playing my role in helping the next generation of First Nations players coming through."

Port Adelaide on Monday night delisted five players including Jeremy Finlayson and Ryan Burton as the transition to new coach Josh Carr begins.