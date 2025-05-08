Port Adelaide forward says his threats to opposition players aren't 'in his true nature' and he is working to improve his behaviour

Willie Rioli reacts during the round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium on May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WILLIE Rioli has publicly apologised to Western Bulldogs defender Bailey Dale, conceding he says things "from time to time" on the field that he later regrets.

Rioli has withdrawn from Saturday's Showdown against Adelaide and has made his first public comment since it emerged he sent a threatening message about Dale to a Bulldogs teammate last weekend.

"This morning I informed the club that I had withdrawn from Saturday night's Showdown," Rioli said in a statement.

"With all the stress from this week, I feel it’s best for me and the team that I take a break.

"I again acknowledge that my actions after last weekend’s game against the Bulldogs were totally unacceptable.

"I apologised to Bailey Dale on Monday and I want to publicly apologise again for the stress my actions have caused.

"I say things from time to time on the footy field in the heat of the moment that I wish I didn’t and I’m continuing to work with the club on managing this moving forward.

"It’s not in my true nature or character to say those things and I apologise for any distress I cause to individuals or their families.

"I want to thank the Port Adelaide Football Club and all of my teammates and coaches for their support."

Rioli had escaped sanction from the AFL on Monday for the Dale incident, but the AFL decided to probe further after reports emerged of two verbal threats allegedly made by Rioli to a Geelong and an Essendon player.

Rioli and Port football boss Chris Davies met with AFL officials ahead of the Power's training session on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Port president David Koch said the club was "incredibly angry" about the situation.

"We've talked pretty sternly to Willie about it and said it's just not on," Koch told 5AA Radio.

"I'm making absolutely no excuse for Willie's private message after the game.

"But you can't mix on-field and off-field comments or it will lead to places people don't want to go."

