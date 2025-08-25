Speedy forward Jack Petruccelle is among three Eagles who have been delisted

Jack Petruccelle in action during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has delisted forward Jack Petruccelle, key defender Callum Jamieson and one-gamer Loch Rawlinson following its disastrous one-win season.

The trio's delistings come after speedy Eagles winger Jayden Hunt announced his retirement earlier on Monday.

Petruccelle, a dynamic small forward, played 90 games, but only two in 2025, and kicked 71 goals over eight seasons with the Eagles.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

Jamieson joined the club from Claremont with pick No.49 in 2019. Ongoing injury setbacks limited him to just eight games over the past three years and 17 matches across his six seasons with the club.

Rawlinson was recruited as a rookie from Sturt at the end of 2023 and made his debut during Gather Round in 2024, but didn't make another appearance after that.

Learn More 06:56

"Callum, Jack and Loch are outstanding young men who have been valued members of our playing group," West Coast recruiting boss Matt Clarke said.

"On behalf of the club, I thank them for their commitment and professionalism throughout their time at West Coast.

"Callum and Jack, in particular, showed great resilience and determination to overcome injury setbacks, earning respect from their teammates and staff.

"This is always a difficult time of year, but each of these players can be proud of the way they represented the club.

"We wish them all the best with their future endeavours, and they will always be part of the West Coast Eagles."

Learn More 17:33

The Eagles announced on Sunday that co-skipper Oscar Allen will depart the club to explore a free agency move to Brisbane, while veterans Dom Sheed and Jeremy McGovern have retired.