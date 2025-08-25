Ryan Burton and Jeremy Finlayson among five players delisted by the Power

Jeremy Finlayson in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has wasted little time making change in the post Ken Hinkley era, with Ryan Burton and Jeremy Finlayson among five players delisted by the Power.

With new coach Josh Carr officially taking the reins after Hinkley's departure, Burton and Finlayson have been informed they will not be offered new deals, while Dylan Williams, Lachie Charleson and Hugh Jackson have also been let go.

Burton has played 115 games for the Power since joining from Hawthorn at the end of 2018, while Finlayson has managed 62 games in four years after joining the club from Greater Western Sydney.

Williams played 29 games in four seasons, 21 of which came in 2023, while midfielder Jackson played nine games, all this year.

Charleson did not play a senior game in two years on the list.

Ryan Burton kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's qualifying final against Geelong on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ryan and Jeremy have both, at times, played important roles for our AFL side, offering versatility and depth when we’ve required it," list manager Jason Cripps said.

"Dylan and Hugh showed some positive development over the past few years, with both earning opportunities at the top level, while Lachie was a solid contributor to our SANFL program and showed great commitment to the club in his two years on the list.

"We wish all five players the very best for their futures."