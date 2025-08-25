After 172 AFL games across two clubs, Jayden Hunt has retired

Jayden Hunt looks on after Waalitj Marawar's win over Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast winger and former Melbourne player Jayden Hunt has announced his retirement after 172 games at the highest level.

Hunt joined the Eagles from the Demons at the end of 2022 and played 58 games in the west, including 15 this season.

His stint at West Coast came after he played 114 games for the Demons after being drafted in 2013, including 20 games in their run to a premiership in 2021.

Unfortunately, he was injured late in that season and could not force his way back into a strong Demons side, meaning he missed out on the Grand Final win against the Western Bulldogs.

"While it's been tough on the field, I've enjoyed the challenges and I'm excited to see what the future holds for this promising young group," the 30-year-old said of his time at the Eagles. "I'm sure they will rise up the ladder soon.

Melbourne's Jayden Hunt in action against the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'd also like to thank Melbourne for drafting me out of school. I was there for nine years, and they shaped me as a person and as a footballer.

"I would also like to thank my friends and family for all their support over the journey and I'm looking forward to what comes next."

More to come